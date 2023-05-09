Overview: St Cyprian High School Kyabakadde Basketball captain Abdul Hakim has shown signs of great improvement after shaking off a head injury.

Sports injuries remain a big set-back to many sports personalities in the different spheres across the divide.

For obvious reasons, injuries retard high intensity deliveries and remain a key factor to many underperforming sprees among most sportsmen and women.

For the aforementioned reasons, injuries are given special care to enable the affected parties return to their A-game in the shortest period possible.

When Hakim Abdul, a star basketball player at St Cyprian High School Kyabakadde was injured during his team’s 75-34 victory over Mbale S.S, he was accorded the much needed first aid to enable quick healing.

This was during the 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School games at JOVOC basketball courts.

Abdul was stitched above the left eye after a cut sustained when he hit a post.

Abdul Hakim, team captain of St Cyprian High School Kyabakadde Basketball team

Twenty- four hours later Abdul had shown massive signs of improvement was rested on a day that the games were officially opened by the State minister for Sports Hon. Peter Ogwang at Ntare school on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

He confessed feeling much better with slight headache concerns.

“I feel much better than when I got the cut on Monday. Save for some headache, I am improving steadily” he revealed to Kawowo Sports.

Abdul will most likely miss two of their next games as he continues to shake off the head ailment.

Some of the St Cyprian High School players watching school basketball on match day two at Mbarara High School

St Cyprian Kyabakadde is expected to play their second game on Wednesday, 10th May 2023 against St Henry’s College, Kitovu at Mbarara High 1 Courts.

St Henry’s College Kitovu has so far recorded one win in the competition; a narrow 29-28 win over Kira College Butiki on Tuesday in group C.

More basketball games will be played on Wednesday in either gender.

The Fresh Dairy USSSA Games are a precursor for the 2023 FEASSA Games which will be staged in Huye city, Rwanda.

Match day three boys’ basketball fixtures