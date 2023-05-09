Overview: After a successful match day one on Tuesday, match day two will be played on Wednesday, 10th May 2023 before the official opening ceremony will be held.

The opening match day for the 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) boys’ football competition was played on Monday, 9th May at different grounds in Fort Portal city.

Goals rained in all fashion with fancy football exhibited.

In some matches, the defences remained water-tight and goals were restricted.

The biggest victory for the day was registered at the Kicwamba 1 play ground as Kawempe Royal College humiliated St Mary’s Simbya 6-0.

Perhaps, the game that recorded the most goals was at Kicwamba II playground when Jinja Progressive Academy humbled St Julian High School 5-3 in an eight-goal affair.

Two goals ended with 5-0 score lines to include St Henry’s Kitovu victory over Bishop Comboni College and Fort Portal based West Ville High school past Dokolo SS.

Lawrence Walakira scored two goals as Reagan Ssekisambu, Alfred Ejoy and Godfrey Ssekibengo each added a goal apiece for Masaka’s St Henry’s Kitovu.

A brace apiece from Allan Lukwago and Marvin as well as Shaban’s goal inspired West Ville High School.

A couple of duels ended 4-0. This included St Mary’s Kitende win past Tororo Town College, Buddo Secondary School over Mbale Progressive S.S and Tororo Progressive Academy’s lose to Royal Giant High School Mityana.

Ronald Madoi, Abdul Nsereko, Hakim Mutebi and Olimi Nywara scored for St Mary’s Kitende.

St Mary’s Kitende against Tororo Town College at Kicwamba I playground

Douglas Tamale, Alex Opio Otti, Issa Bugembe and Ernest Ankunda were on target for Royal Giant High School Mityana.

Former Champions Jinja S.S defeated Nakwasi Seed Secondary School 2-0 with Alex Kisige and Yusuf Bogere on target.

Reigning East African champions Kibuli S.S edged Kihanga S.S 1-0, the same score that St Mathias Kalemba S.S lost to Standard High School, Zzana.

Towering South Sudanese national Ben Gatuch headed home Kibuli S.S’ lone goal past Juma Sajjabi’s inviting corner kick in the dying minutes.

Amans Atamba was on target as Fort Portal S.S out-witted Amus College Bukedea.

Match day two will be played on Wednesday, 10th May 2023 before the official opening ceremony will be held.

All match day 1 results:

St Mary’s Simbya 0-6 Kawempe Royal

Jinja Progressive Academy 5-3 St Julian High School

St Henry's Kitovu 5-0 Bishop Comboni College

West Ville High school 5-0 Dokolo SS

St Mary's Kitende 4-0 Tororo Town College

Buddo Secondary School 4-0 Mbale Progressive S.S

Tororo Progressive Academy 0-4 Royal Giant High School Mityana

Kawempe Muslim SS 3-0 Nabumali SS

St Denis Kijaguzzo 3-0 St Bernard School Manya

Nyakasura School 1-3 London College Nansana

Old Kampala Secondary School 3-1 Bukedea Secondary School

Kigumba Royal College 3-1 St Jude Secondary School

St Kaggwa High School 1-2 St Joseph’s College Layibi

Africa With Love High School 2-1 Wisdom High School

Ryakasinga Che 1-2 Bishop Angelo Negri College

Jinja Secondary School 2-0 Nakwasi Seed Secondary School

Latifah Mixed Ss 2-0 Nakaseke School

Kibuli Secondary School 1-0 Kihanga Secondary School

Sironko Progressive SS 1-0 Mengo SS

Standard High School Zana 1-0 St Mathias Kalemba SS

Dynamic SS 1-0 Victoria High School

Lotukei Seed Secondary School 0-1 Nganwa High School

Fortportal SS 1-0 Amus College

Mukono Kings High school 0-1 Patongo Seed School

Mityana Secondary School 0-1 Blessed Sacrament Kimanya

St Gerald’s Secondary School 0-1 Lakeside Secondary School

Nkoma SS 1-0 Andy Mwesigwa SS

Arua SS 1-0 Panyadoli Ss

Alwa SS 1-1 Akibua SS

Mpigi Mixed Ss 0-1 Welden School

Jinja Comprehensive School 2-2 Teso Progressive College

