After a successful match day one on Tuesday, match day two will be played on Wednesday, 10th May 2023 before the official opening ceremony will be held.
The opening match day for the 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) boys’ football competition was played on Monday, 9th May at different grounds in Fort Portal city.
Goals rained in all fashion with fancy football exhibited.
In some matches, the defences remained water-tight and goals were restricted.
The biggest victory for the day was registered at the Kicwamba 1 play ground as Kawempe Royal College humiliated St Mary’s Simbya 6-0.
Perhaps, the game that recorded the most goals was at Kicwamba II playground when Jinja Progressive Academy humbled St Julian High School 5-3 in an eight-goal affair.
Two goals ended with 5-0 score lines to include St Henry’s Kitovu victory over Bishop Comboni College and Fort Portal based West Ville High school past Dokolo SS.
Lawrence Walakira scored two goals as Reagan Ssekisambu, Alfred Ejoy and Godfrey Ssekibengo each added a goal apiece for Masaka’s St Henry’s Kitovu.
A brace apiece from Allan Lukwago and Marvin as well as Shaban’s goal inspired West Ville High School.
A couple of duels ended 4-0. This included St Mary’s Kitende win past Tororo Town College, Buddo Secondary School over Mbale Progressive S.S and Tororo Progressive Academy’s lose to Royal Giant High School Mityana.
Ronald Madoi, Abdul Nsereko, Hakim Mutebi and Olimi Nywara scored for St Mary’s Kitende.
Douglas Tamale, Alex Opio Otti, Issa Bugembe and Ernest Ankunda were on target for Royal Giant High School Mityana.
Former Champions Jinja S.S defeated Nakwasi Seed Secondary School 2-0 with Alex Kisige and Yusuf Bogere on target.
Reigning East African champions Kibuli S.S edged Kihanga S.S 1-0, the same score that St Mathias Kalemba S.S lost to Standard High School, Zzana.
Towering South Sudanese national Ben Gatuch headed home Kibuli S.S’ lone goal past Juma Sajjabi’s inviting corner kick in the dying minutes.
Amans Atamba was on target as Fort Portal S.S out-witted Amus College Bukedea.
All match day 1 results:
- St Mary’s Simbya 0-6 Kawempe Royal
- Jinja Progressive Academy 5-3 St Julian High School
- St Henry’s Kitovu 5-0 Bishop Comboni College
- West Ville High school 5-0 Dokolo SS
- St Mary’s Kitende 4-0 Tororo Town College
- Buddo Secondary School 4-0 Mbale Progressive S.S
- Tororo Progressive Academy 0-4 Royal Giant High School Mityana
- Kawempe Muslim SS 3-0 Nabumali SS
- St Denis Kijaguzzo 3-0 St Bernard School Manya
- Nyakasura School 1-3 London College Nansana
- Old Kampala Secondary School 3-1 Bukedea Secondary School
- Kigumba Royal College 3-1 St Jude Secondary School
- St Kaggwa High School 1-2 St Joseph’s College Layibi
- Africa With Love High School 2-1 Wisdom High School
- Ryakasinga Che 1-2 Bishop Angelo Negri College
- Jinja Secondary School 2-0 Nakwasi Seed Secondary School
- Latifah Mixed Ss 2-0 Nakaseke School
- Kibuli Secondary School 1-0 Kihanga Secondary School
- Sironko Progressive SS 1-0 Mengo SS
- Standard High School Zana 1-0 St Mathias Kalemba SS
- Dynamic SS 1-0 Victoria High School
- Lotukei Seed Secondary School 0-1 Nganwa High School
- Fortportal SS 1-0 Amus College
- Mukono Kings High school 0-1 Patongo Seed School
- Mityana Secondary School 0-1 Blessed Sacrament Kimanya
- St Gerald’s Secondary School 0-1 Lakeside Secondary School
- Nkoma SS 1-0 Andy Mwesigwa SS
- Arua SS 1-0 Panyadoli Ss
- Alwa SS 1-1 Akibua SS
- Mpigi Mixed Ss 0-1 Welden School
- Jinja Comprehensive School 2-2 Teso Progressive College
