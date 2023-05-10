Overview: Arua Hill are searching for their first ever league win over BUL after two defeats and a draw in the last three

Wednesday May 10, 2023

Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru 4pm

BUL and Arua Hill lock horns at Kakindu in the only game of the day in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League on Wednesday.

The hosts are still searching for their first win of the second round while Arua Hill have been in good form of recent winning three of the last five matches.

Simeon Masaba who recently deputized Arua Hill coach Livingstone Mbabazi at Onduparaka will face his former boss.

BUL are on a three match drawing streak and come into the game on the back of a goalless draw with Wakiso Giants and lie 8th with 33 points.

Arua Hill are 4th with 37 points and will be targeting their first win over BUL after losing two and drawing the other of three meetings.