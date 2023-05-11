FUFA Women Super League Champions Kampala Queens have confirmed the acquisition of forward Fazila Ikwaput.

The club made the signing official on Thursday, indicating the lethal striker joins them on a two year deal.

Ikwaput comes at the time when the team is preparing for the CAF Women’s Champions League Zonal Qualifiers that Uganda will host in August this year.

The ultimate target for the Queens of Soccer is to reach the final tournament and the only gate pass is to emerge winners of the Zonal Qualifiers.

The last two attempts from Ugandan clubs have all been futile with Lady Doves finishing third in 2021 while She Corporate were losing finalists last year.

After putting pen to paper, Ikwaput who has recently been playing for Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus could not hide her delight about join Kampala Queens.

‘I’m excited to join Kampala Queens. This is more of family because majority of the players are on the national team and I have played with them before. I hope together with my teammates with can deliver the desired target of playing at the CAF Women’s Champions League final tournament. ‘ She said.

Ikwaput has previously played for Olila High School and Lady Doves both in Uganda. She has also featured for Kerala Blasters in India and BIIK Kazygurt in Kazakhstan.