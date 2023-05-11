Mbarara City Football Club has bounced back to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League after one year in the wilderness.

The Ankole Lions got relegated last season and had to play in the FUFA Big League for the 2022/23 campaign.

However, despite suffering the drop, they did not frown and instead worked on bouncing back instantly.

After a remarkable run since the start of the season, Mbarara City on Thursday confirmed their slot in the 2023/24 Uganda Premier League season when they defeated rivals Kaaro Karungi on Thursday in Ibanda.

Under the stewardship of Sadiq Ssempigi, the Ankole Lions roared past Kaaro Karungi with a 2-0 win.

Henry Kitegenyi converted from the spot in the first half to take his goal tally to 20 this season two behind leading scorer Denis Omedi.

Captain Jude Ssemugabi added the other goal in the second stanza to seal victory for Mbarara City and consequently stamp their promotion licence.

Victory means Mbarara City move to 57 points and join Kitara FC as the two teams that have so far confirmed promotion with a game to spare.

The third and final slot is up for grabs between NEC FC and Police FC who will go into their final games needing victory.

NEC FC is third on 54 points while Police FC occupy fourth position on 53 points.