Overview: Hon. Peter Ogwang (State minister of education and sports) echoed aloud; the vivid and brave fight against non-bonafide students (merchanaries) in schools' sports competitions.

The past two days have been very busy for the State minister of Education and Sports (Sports) Hon. Peter Ogwang as well as his entire entourage.

On Tuesday, 9th May 2023, Hon. Ogwang was at Ntare School to witness the official opening ceremony for the 2023 Fresh Dairy Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) games in Mbarara City.

A day later, he crossed to Fort Portal city to grace the official opening ceremony for the boys’ football championship at Nyakasura school playgrounds in Fort Portal, Kabarole.

Amid the hostile cold and rainy weather, the football championship was officially opened up.

The minister’s message at both opening ceremonies echoed aloud; the vivid and brave fight against non-bonafide students (merchanaries).

“We cannot develop schools’ sports competitions with non-students. The current fight has been taken through the on-going bill that only awaits the president’s signature to be passed. This will help weed out the non-students completely” Hon. Ogwang revealed.

Hon. Peter Ogwang inspects the students of Sironko Progrssive Academy before kick off at Nyakasura school playground 1

Minister Peter Ogwang with his speech at Nyakasura school playground

Nyakasura school head teacher, Rev Canon Balinda E. B Richardson welcomed the hundreds of people to the school and promised a tranquil tournament.

“We warmly welcome you to Nyakasura school. This is a big honour to have the schools in Uganda hosted here for the national football championships. The preparations have moved on well and we remain on course to produce the best ever tournament” Rev. Canon Balinda revealed.

USSSA president Justus Mugisha openly expressed delight for Nyakasura school to host this momentous schools’ sports competition that has over 60 schools from across the country.

“I am humbled for all the participating schools in this football competition. Let me take this opportunity to thank Nyakasura school, the local community in Kabarole and all agencies who have made this happen” Mugisha noted.

Nyakasura School Football team

Meanwhile, Nyakasura school won the official opening match, overcoming Sironko Progressive Academy 1-0 in a rain-marred game at Nyakasura 1 playground.

After being guilty of failure to convert the scoring chances the game was lit up with a second half close range finish by Prosper Twehagana.

St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School – Kitende won the tournament in 2022, staged in West Nile, Arua city, hosted by Mvara Secondary School.

The top four schools will earn tickets to the FEASSSA Games that are due in Rwanda later this year where Uganda (Kibuli S.S) is the defending champion.

The games continue on Thursday, May 11, 2023 with a match apiece for the different schools in the various groups.

Results:

Match day 1 results:

St Mary’s Simbya 0-6 Kawempe Royal

Kawempe Royal Jinja Progressive Academy 5-3 St Julian High School

St Julian High School St Henry’s Kitovu 5-0 Bishop Comboni College

Bishop Comboni College West Ville High school 5-0 Dokolo SS

Dokolo SS St Mary’s Kitende 4-0 Tororo Town College

Tororo Town College Buddo Secondary School 4-0 Mbale Progressive S.S

Mbale Progressive S.S Tororo Progressive Academy 0-4 Royal Giant High School Mityana

Royal Giant High School Mityana Kawempe Muslim SS 3-0 Nabumali SS

Nabumali SS St Denis Kijaguzzo 3-0 St Bernard School Manya

St Bernard School Manya Nyakasura School 1-3 London College Nansana

London College Nansana Old Kampala Secondary School 3-1 Bukedea Secondary School

Bukedea Secondary School Kigumba Royal College 3-1 St Jude Secondary School

St Jude Secondary School St Kaggwa High School 1-2 St Joseph’s College Layibi

St Joseph’s College Layibi Africa With Love High School 2-1 Wisdom High School

Wisdom High School Ryakasinga Che 1-2 Bishop Angelo Negri College

Bishop Angelo Negri College Jinja Secondary School 2-0 Nakwasi Seed Secondary School

Nakwasi Seed Secondary School Latifah Mixed Ss 2-0 Nakaseke School

Kibuli Secondary School 1-0 Kihanga Secondary School

Sironko Progressive SS 1-0 Mengo SS

Standard High School Zana 1-0 St Mathias Kalemba SS

Dynamic SS 1-0 Victoria High School

Lotukei Seed Secondary School 0-1 Nganwa High School

Fortportal SS 1-0 Amus College

Mukono Kings High school 0-1 Patongo Seed School

Mityana Secondary School 0-1 Blessed Sacrament Kimanya

St Gerald’s Secondary School 0-1 Lakeside Secondary School

Nkoma SS 1-0 Andy Mwesigwa SS

Arua S.S 1-0 Panyadoli S.S

Alwa S.S 1-1 Akibua S.S

Mpigi Mixed SS 0-1 Welden School

Jinja Comprehensive School 2-2 Teso Progressive College

Sironko Progressive SS 1-0 Mengo SS

Match Day 2:

Nyakasura School 1-0 Sironko Progressive Academy

Sironko Progressive Academy St Henry’s College Kitovu 3-0 Jinja Comprehensive Secondary School

Jinja Comprehensive Secondary School Teso Progressive Academy 0-3 Latifa Mixed Secondary School

Latifa Mixed Secondary School Bishop Comboni College Kambuga 0-3 St Mary’s Boarding S.S Kitende

St Mary’s Boarding S.S Kitende Nakaseke International School 1-2 Tororo Town College

Tororo Town College Aki Bua Secondary School 0-2 London College Nansana

London College Nansana Bishop Angello Negri College Gulu 0-0 Alwa Secondary School

Alwa Secondary School Mengo S.S 0-0 Ryakasinga CHE