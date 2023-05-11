Overview: Besides the battle for the main trophy and gold at the Fresh Dairy Secondary School games, there is the bold struggle to secure the slots for East Africa prior to the coming championships in Huye city, Rwanda.

Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games 2023:

Rugby 15’s Girls:

Entebbe Airforce 34-03 St Jude

St Jude St Katherine 05-10 Nkoma S.S

Rugby 15’s Boys:

Kings College Budo 61-03 Kiira College Butiki

Kiira College Butiki Namilyango College 20-00 Sir Samuel Baker

Sir Samuel Baker Kiira College Butiki 36-13 Kijjabwemi S.S

Kijjabwemi S.S Mbarara High School 00-65 Namilyango College

Namilyango College Ntare School 61-00 Katatumba Academy

Katatumba Academy Namilyango College 64-03 St Jude

Kings College Buddo 60-00 Kijjabwemi S.S

Katatumba Academy 00-52 Makerere College

Mbarara High School 20-00 Sir Samuel Baker S.S

St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) 52-00 Kiira College Butiiki

The rugby 15’s games continue at the 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games at the Katatumba Academy playgrounds in Mbarara city, Western Uganda.

Wakiso district representatives Entebbe Airforce Secondary School are on course to lift the girls’ title after the opening impressive performance.

The Entebbe Division A based school beat St Jude 34-03 in the opener.

St Katherine fell 05-10 to Mbale based Nkoma Secondary School.

Besides the battle for the main trophy and gold, there is the bold struggle to secure the slots for East Africa prior to the coming championships in Huye city, Rwanda.

Boys’ rugby action at the 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games in Mbarara

Rugby 15’s Boys:

Traditional 15’s giants Namilyango College, Kings College Budo, Makerere College and Ntare School commenced with good results thus far.

Kings College Budo hammered Kiira College Butiki 61-03 and condemned Kijjabwemi S.S 60-00.

Namilyango College picked a walk over over Sir Samuel Baker, having humiliated Mbarara High School (65-00) and St Jude (64-03).

Kiira College Butiki was 36-13 victorious past Kijjabwemi S.S from Masaka.

Eremu Kironie of Kiira College Butiiki is determined for the semi-finals against the big boys of the game.

“We feel energized to take on whoever comes our way. The fear is gone. We are ready” Eremu stated.

Ntare School recorded a 61-00 win over Katatumba Academy.

Katatumba Academy was also on the receiving end, falling 00-52 to Makerere College.

More games continue to take place on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

These games that also have Hockey, Badminton, Table Tennis, Tennis and Girls’ football will run until the 14th May 2023.

The exceling crop will represent Uganda at the 2023 East African (FEASSSA) Games in Huye city, Rwanda come August.