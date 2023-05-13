Overview: Mengo S.S had never qualified for the football national championships until the year 2023.

2023 USSSA Football Championship:

Match Day 5 (Saturday, May 13, 2023 Results):

Group A:

St Mary’s S.S Kitende 4-0 TESO Progressive Academy

TESO Progressive Academy Tororo Town College 0-1 Latifa Mixed S.S

Latifa Mixed S.S Bishop Comboni College Kambuga 0-1 Jinja Comprehensive School

Jinja Comprehensive School St Henry’s College Kitovu 4-0 Nakaseke International School

Group B:

Nyakasura School 0-3 Bishop Angello Negri College

Bishop Angello Negri College Mengo S.S 2-0 Aki Bua S.S

Aki Bua S.S London College Nansana 1-0 Alwa S.S

Alwa S.S Sironko Progressive S.S 0-0 Ryakasinga CHE

Mengo Senior School is officially off the mark at the 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) in Fort Portal tourism city, Western Uganda.

A 2-0 win over Aki Bua S.S inspired Mengo S.S to their first win of the competition during a match played at the Kichwamba II playground.

Joel Ssemaganda and Ambrose Adea scored the two second half goals in this group B contest.

Both goals arrived in the second half with Ssemaganda meeting John Ssenfuma’s cross with the header for the opener.

Adeyi scored the second goal via a well-struck penalty.

Mengo S.S students during the official opening ceremony at Nyakasura grounds | Credit: USSSA

In the other group B game, Sironko Progressive Academy and Ryakasinga CHE shared the spoils in a non-scoring draw at Nyakasura II playground.

Hosts Nyakasura School lost 0-3 to Bishop Angello Negri College at Kichwamba 1 playground.

At the Kitarasa playground, London College Nansana maintained their impressive run, wining 1-0 overAlwa S.S.

Group A:

In group A, holders St Mary’s S.S Kitende humbled TESO Progressive Academy 4-0 at the St Peters’ seminary playground.

Tororo Town College fell 0-1 to Latifa Mixed S.S at Nyakasura playground.

Ivan Kayemba scored the lone goal, thanks to Iddi Mubiru’s donkey off a cut back.

Bishop Comboni College Kambuga lost 0-1 to Jinja Comprehensive School at the Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground.

Meanwhile, red-host St Henry’s College Kitovu won 4-0 over Nakaseke International School at the Minor seminary playground.

More matches will be played on Saturday afternoon before Sunday’s contests.

The group stage duels will climax on Tuesday, 16th May 2023.

St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende is the defending champion.

All results match day 4 results:

Tororo Progressive Academy 0-7 Kibuli S.S

Kibuli S.S St Henry’s College Kitovu 6-0 TESO Progressive School

Bukedea Comprehensive School 0-6 St Kagwa High School, Bushenyi

Standard High Zzana 3-0 Nakwasi Seed S.S

West Ville High School 3-0 Nabumali High School

St Bernards S.S 3-0 Dokolo Progressive Academy

St Mary’s SS Simbya 0-3 Mukono Kings

Arua S.S 2-3 Jinja Progressive Academy

Africa with Love 1-3 St Julian High School, Gayaza

Amus College 3-1 Mityana S.S

Blessed Sacrament Kimanya 2-1 Victoria High School, Iganga

Royal Giant Mityana 2-0 Kabalega S.S

Mulusa Academy Wobulenzi 1-2 Nganwa High School

Fort Portal S.S 0-2 Buddo S.S

Dynamic S.S 1-0 Mbale Progressive

Panyandoli S.S 1-1 Nkoma S.S

Mengo S.S 0-3 Bishop Angero Negri College

Andy Mwesigwa S.S 2-0 Wisdom High School

Kigumba Royal College 1-0 Patongo Seed S.S

Ryakasinga CHE 0-1 London College Nansana

Alwa S.S 2-0 Nyakasura School

Aki Bua S.S 1-2 Sironko Progressive School

Kawempe Royal S.S 1-0 St Geralds S.S

Mpigi Mixed S.S 1-1 Kawempe Muslim S.S

St Joseph’s College Layibi 1-0 St Mathias Kalemba S.S

Lake Side S.S Masese 1-0 St Jude S.S

Latifa Mixed S.S 0-1 St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende

Jinja Comprehensive S.S 0-2 Tororo Town College

Lotuke Seed S.S 1-1 Kihanga S.S

Nakaseke International School 0-0 Bishop Comboni College Kambuga

Old Kampala S.S 0-0 Jinja S.S