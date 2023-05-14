Overview: The girls' semi-final contest Mbogo High eliminated Trinity College Nabbingo 3-0 and Rubaga Girls won by the same score line over St Michael International School. Mbogo High eliminated Trinity College Nabbingo 3-0 and Rubaga Girls won by the same score line over St Michael International School.

2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games (Badminton):

Finals (Sunday, May 14):

Girls: Mbogo High Vs Rubaga Girls

Boys: Kibuli S.S Vs Kinawa High

Venue: Mbarara High School

The Badminton action at the on-going 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School games will climax on Sunday, May 14 at Mbarara High man hall.

This follows the successful completion of all the group stages, quarter finals and semi-finals on Saturday.

Now the focus turns to the finals in either gender.

For the girls; Mbogo High face Rubaga Girls in the final.

Mbogo High eliminated Trinity College Nabbingo 3-0 and Rubaga Girls won by the same score line over St Michael International School.

Rubaga Girls’ team had the likes of Patricia Namujuzi (captain), Kate Ndagire, Olivia Kyomukama, Kimberly Ssendawula and Caroline Nabatanzi.

In the boys, Kibuli S.S will take on Kinawa High for the trophy.

Kibuli overcame Kakungulu Memorial 3-0 and Kinawa High were 3-1 winners over St Michael International.

Ahmed Oduka captained the Kibuli S.S boys’ team. His brother Akbar Oduka, Aaron Ndawula, Arafat Tendo Kibirige, Rahim Nsubuga, Batham Kaweesi and Rahim Nsubuga are the other players on the team under Samuel Wasswa (coach player).

“We want to give our best in the final” Ndawula revealed after the semi-final win over rivals Kakungulu Memorial school.

Third place:

St Michael International booked the third place among the girls with a 3-0 win over Trinity College Nabbingo.

Other Games:

Tennis:

Tennis at Mbarara Golf and Tennis club ended on Saturday afternoon with Kibuli Secondary School dominant.

Basketball:

The Basketball quarter finals and semi-finals will be played on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

For the boys, Buddo S.S is against Aga Khan International at JOVOC 1, Bethel Covenant School with ibuli S.S at JOVOC II, Mbogo Mixed School against HOPE SS. Nakirebe at Ntare School and Elite High School with Janan S.S.

Girls:

St Mary’s SS Kitende faces Ssaku S.S at Ntare School, Nabisunsa Girls takes on Kibuli at Mbarara High courts, Naalya S.S will square up with St Noa at JOVOC II and Buddo S.S awaits the second runners up in group A at JOVOC 1.

Girls Football:

There are four schools remaining in the competition and will face off in the semi-finals on Sunday.

St Noa, Amus College, Mukono Parent School and Rhines are the remaining four schools.

Hockey:

The four finalists in both gender are known for Hockey.

Kakungulu Memorial has both the boys and girls teams in the final.

For the boys, they take on Ntare School and will square up against Bweranyangi Girls in the girls’ final.

The rest of the classification matches, including the two bronze matches for boys and girls will be held on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Gayaza High School face Namagunga for the girl’s bronze duel as SMACK will take on Mbarara High in the boys’ third place play off.

Table Tennis:

The semi-finals will be played on Sunday ahead of the finals.

In the quarter final matches that were completed on Saturday at Ntare School, Kibuli S.S beat Mbogo Mixed, Mbogo Mixed’s Tendo Kasoma overcame Lawrence Ayella (Kawanda S.S) and Samuel Mbabazi defeated Juma Wabugoya (St Andrew’s Ssanda).

The contest between Max Wenk (Mbogo College) and Shafic Batanda (Ubuntu) will be played on Sunday

For Table Tennis girls; the quarters had Mary Hill, Kibuli S.S, Mbogo College and Mbogo Mixed all progressing.

The official closing ceremony and prize giving will take place on Monday, 15th May 2023.