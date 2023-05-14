Overview: The match ups for boys will see Buddo S.S against Aga Khan International at JOVOC 1, Bethel Covenant School with ibuli S.S at JOVOC II, Mbogo Mixed School agaianst HOPE SS. Nakirebe at Ntare School and Elite High School with Janan S.S. In the games for the girls, St Mary’s SS Kitende faces Ssaku S.S at Ntare School, Nabisunsa Girls takes on Kibuli at Mbarara High courts, Naalya S.S will square up with St Noa at JOVOC II and Buddo S.S awaits the second runners up in group A at JOVOC 1.

2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games (Basketball):

Quarter finals (Sunday, May 14)

Girls (All Games throw off at 12:00 PM):

St Mary’s SS Kitende Vs Ssaku S.S – Ntare Schol

Buddo S.S Vs A2 – JOVOC 1

Nabisunsa Girls Vs Kibuli S.S – Mbarara High School

Naalya Secondary School Vs St Noa Girl – JOVOC II

Boys (10:00 AM):

Buddo S.S Vs Aga Khan International School – JOVOC 1

Bethel Covenant School Vs Kibuli S.S – JOVOC II

Mbogo Mixed School Vs Hope Secondary School Nakiree – Ntare School

Elite High School Vs Janan Secondary School – Mbarara School

The grueling group stages at the 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games in Basketball eventually came to an end on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, May 14, 2023, action swings to the quarterfinals and semi-finals ahead of Monday’s final games.

For the boys; Buddo S.S and Mbogo Mixed qualified from group A, Hope S.S Nakirebe and Aga Khan International made the grade from group B, Kibuli S.S and Elite High School are from C as Janan S.S and Bethel Covenant School qualified from group D.

Fixtures:

The match ups will see Buddo S.S against Aga Khan International at JOVOC 1, Bethel Covenant School with ibuli S.S at JOVOC II, Mbogo Mixed School agaianst HOPE SS. Nakirebe at Ntare School and Elite High School with Janan S.S.

Girls basketball action at Mbarara High school courts

Girls:

In the games for the girls, St Mary’s SS Kitende faces Ssaku S.S at Ntare School, Nabisunsa Girls takes on Kibuli at Mbarara High courts, Naalya S.S will square up with St Noa at JOVOC II and Buddo S.S awaits the second runners up in group A at JOVOC 1.

The classification and semi-finals will also be played on Sunday.

Basketball boys at the 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary school games

Other games:

Tennis:

Tennis at Mbarara Golf and Tennis club ended on Saturday afternoon with Kibuli Secondary School dominant.

Badminton:

In Badminton, the group stages, quarter finals and semi-finals were completed on Saturday.

Now the focus turns to the finals in either gender.

For the girls; Mbogo High face Rubaga Girls in the final.

Mbogo High eliminated Trinity College Nabbingo 3-0 and Rubaga Girls won by the same score line over St Michael International School.

In the boys, Kibuli S.S will take on Kinawa High for the trophy

Kibuli overcame Kakungulu Memorial 3-0 and Kinawa High were 3-1 winners over St Michael International.

Girls Football:

There are four schools remaining in the competition and will face off in the semi-finals on Sunday.

St Noa, Amus College, Mukono Parent School and Rines are the remaining four schools.

Rines face St Noa at 11 am in the early kick off before Mukono Parents will square up against Amus College later at 3 PM (both matches at Kakyeeka stadium).

Amus College from Bukedea district dumped out Kawempe Muslim in the quarter final 10-9 via post-match penalties after normal time had ended 1-all.

Hockey:

Kakungulu Memorial has both the boys and girls teams in the final.

For the boys, they take on Ntare School and will square up against Bweranyangi Girls in the girls’ final.

The rest of the classification matches, including the two bronze matches for boys and girls will be held on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Gayaza High School face Namagunga for the girl’s bronze duel as SMACK will take on Mbarara High in the boys’ third place play off.

Table Tennis:

The semi-final come on Sunday ahead of the finals.

In the quarter final matches that were completed on Saturday at Ntare School, Kibuli S.S beat Mbogo Mixed, Mbogo Mixed’s Tendo Kasoma overcame Lawrence Ayella (Kawanda S.S) and Samuel Mbabazi defeated Juma Wabugoya (St Andrew’s Ssanda).

The contest between Max Wenk (Mbogo College) and Shafic Batanda (Ubuntu) will be played on Sunday

For Table Tennis girls; the quarters had Mary Hill, Kibuli S.S, Mbogo College and Mbogo Mixed all progressing.

The official closing ceremony and prize giving will take place on Monday, 15th May 2023.