Record Champions for girls’ football at the Fresh Dairy Secondary School games, Kawempe Muslim suffered a shocking exit at the quarterfinal stage.

Usually, Kawempe Muslim reach the final with their recent poor performance being a semifinal exit in 2018.

However, a determined Amus College under the guidance of veteran coach Frank ‘Video’ Anyau produced the shock of the 2023 edition by eliminating Kawempe Muslim at the quarterfinal stage.

In the game played at Kakyeka Stadium on Saturday, normal time ended in a one-all draw.

Hadihah Nandago had fired Kawempe Muslim into the lead, converting from the spot at the start of the second half.

Drama ensued when Amus College thought they had equalized with ten minutes left only for the referee to call for a foul on goalkeeper Saidat Namwanje.

Amus College players walked off the pitch and it took about seven minutes to have the game resume.

With a minute to the end, the Bukedea based school eventually found the much desired equalizer to the delight of the crowd.

The penalty shootout was tense and had all the drama. First, either side missed once in the opening five and thus forcing the game into sudden death.

Kawempe Muslim missed the next three, giving Amus chance to win but still the latter also kept missing.

The shootout went on until Halima Kampi who was taking his second penalty fired wide and Amus College went ahead to score and win 10-9.

In the semifinals slated for Sunday, Amus College will face Mukono Parents High School who eliminated Boni Consili also on penalties.

The other semifinal will have two schools from Wakiso district that is Rines SS and defending Champions St. Noa SS.

To reach the semifinals, Rines eliminated Olila High School on penalties after normal time ended goalless while St. Noa won 3-0 against Sacred Heart SS.

Quarterfinal Results

Amus College 1(10)-1(9) Kawempe Muslim

St. Noa SS 3-0 Sacred Heart SS

Rines SS 0(3)-0(2) Olila High School

Boni Consili 1(4)-1(5) Mukono Parents High School

Semifinals

Rines SS vs St. Noa Girls SS – Kakyeka Stadium (11:00AM)

Amus College vs Mukono Parents High School – Kakyeka Stadium (3:00PM)