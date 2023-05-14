Overview: Buddo S.S defeated Aga Khan International School 51-22 at the JOVOC 1 courts. Bethel Covenant College out-muscled Kibuli S.S 50-45 at JOVOC II court.

2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games (Basketball):

Boys (Quarter final results):

Buddo S.S 51-22 Aga Khan International School – JOVOC 1

Aga Khan International School – JOVOC 1 Bethel Covenant School 50-45 Kibuli S.S – JOVOC II

Kibuli S.S – JOVOC II Mbogo Mixed School 46-37 Hope Secondary School Nakiree – Ntare School

Hope Secondary School Nakiree – Ntare School Elite High School 52-44 Janan Secondary School – Mbarara School

Semi-finals:

Buddo S.S Vs Bethel Covenant School

Mbogo Mixed School Vs Elite High School

The first blood has been drawn in basketball boys at the 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School games in Mbarara city, Western Uganda.

Buddo Secondary School, Bethel Covenant College, Mbogo Mixed School and Elite High School have already booked their slots to the semi-finals in the boys’ event.

Buddo S.S defeated Aga Khan International School 51-22 at the JOVOC 1 courts.

Bethel Covenant College out-muscled Kibuli S.S 50-45 at JOVOC II court.

At Ntare school court, Mbogo Mixed School won 46-37 over Hope Secondary School Nakirebe and Elite High School Bwebajja won 52-44 over Janan Secondary School at Mbarara High School

Semi-final line match-ups:

Buddo S.S face Entebbe Road based Bethel Covenant College in one of the epic semi-final clashes anticipated.

In the other semi-final duel, Mbogo Mixed School will take on another Entebbe road situated entity, Elite High School Bwebajja.

The final for both boys and girls will be played on Monday, 15th May 2023.

On the same day, there will be the official prize giving and crowning ceremonies.

Quarter finals (Sunday, May 14)

Girls:

St Mary’s SS Kitende 38-28 Ssaku S.S

Buddo S.S 22-06 Seeta High School Mukono

Nabisunsa Girls 38-29 Kibuli S.S

Naalya Secondary School 14-50 St Noa Girls