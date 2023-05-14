Overview: The Basketball finals (boys and girls) will be played on Monday, 15th May 2023.

2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games (Basketball):

Girls (Quarter final results):

Girls:

St Mary’s SS Kitende 38-28 Ssaku S.S

Buddo S.S 22-06 Seeta High School, Mukono

Nabisunsa Girls 38-29 Kibuli S.S

Naalya Secondary School 14-50 St Noa Girls School

Semi-finals:

Buddo S.S Vs St Noa Girls School – Ntare School

Nabisunsa Girls School Vs St Mary’s Boarding S.S Kitende – Ntare Schools

It is a Wakiso district affair for the basketball girls at the on-going 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School games in Mbarara city, Western Uganda.

St Mary’s SS Kitende, Buddo S.S, Nabisunsa Girls School and Zzana based St Noa Girls School all qualified for the semi-finals after winning their respective quarter final duels on Sunday, May 14.

St Mary’s Kitende smiled past Ssaku S.S 38-28 at the Ntare school courts.

Buddo S.S defeated Seeta High School 22-06 at the JOVOC 1 courts whilst Nabisunsa Girls out-smarted Kibuli S.S 38-29 in a duel played at Mbarara High School courts.

Naalya Secondary School fell 14-50 to St Noa Girls School at the JOVOC II courts.

Semi-finals:

Buddo S.S will now face St Noa Girls School in one semi-final.

Nabisunsa Girls Schools takes on St Mary’s Boarding S.S Kitende in the other semi-final show down.

Both games shall be held at Ntare School courts.

Boys (Quarter final results):

Buddo S.S 51-22 Aga Khan International School

Aga Khan International School Bethel Covenant School 50-45 Kibuli S.S

Kibuli S.S Mbogo Mixed School 46-37 Hope Secondary School Nakirebe

Hope Secondary School Nakirebe Elite High School 52-44 Janan Secondary School

Semi-finals:

Buddo S.S Vs Bethel Covenant School

Mbogo Mixed School Vs Elite High School