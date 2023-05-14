Overview: The 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School games will come to a grand climax on Monday, May 15 with finals in Basketball (boys and girls), Hockey (boys and girls), Table Tennis (boys and girls) as well as girls’ football between St Noa Girls School and Amus College.

2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games (Rugby 15’s):

Champions:

Boys: Kings College Budo

Kings College Budo Girls: Nkoma Secondary School

Kings College Budo and Nkoma Secondary School won the boys’ and girls’ respective rugby 15’s titles at the 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School games in Mbarara city, Western Uganda.

Rugby climaxed at the Katatumba Academy playgrounds on Sunday, 14th May 2023 with mouth-watering action.

Following a week of intense and aggressive rugby action on the field of play, it was time to celebrate the champions.

Kings College Budo (red) in action against Namilyango College during the 2023 Rugby finale at Katatumba Academy, Mbarara city

Nkoma S.S Rugby team players and officials pose for a group photo

Mbale city based Nkoma Secondary School came top ahead of Entebbe’s Airforce Secondary School, an army entity established by the Government of Uganda through the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

Kings College Budo needed a clinical 23-21 victory over archrivals Namilyango College to win gold.

Namilyango College had won the semi-final contest over St Mary’s College, Kisubi 19-13.

On the other hand, Kings College Budo defeated Makerere College 16-13 in the semi-finals played on Friday with John Paul Ssentomero running the show.

Namilyango College and Kings College Budo battle for the ball during a line-out at Katatumba Academy playground

Namilyango College performs the traditional Haka dance as Kings Budo College watch keenly

Brian Makalama, head coach at Kings College Budo attributed the victory to good planning and hard work.

“I congratulate the boys (players), school management and the coaches and everyone who supported us from start to finish. We had a mission which we have accomplished. The players were focused, composed, we planned well before and during the game. There was exceptional hard work from every department” Makalama noted.

His opposite number Ambrose Kakuru cast the loss to a lapse in concentration at the death of the game.

“We had command of the game for long spells but a small lapse in concentration cost us. We shall definitely bounce back stronger” Kakuru remarked.

Rugby, like Tennis and Badminton were already completed.

Kngs College Budo S.S Rugby team prior to the final