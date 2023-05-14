Overview: Fresh Dairy believes in building a complete individual in terms of health, sports and Academia - Vincent Omoth

Since 2019 when they embarked on sponsorship of the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) ball games one, Fresh Dairy Limited has boosted this championship.

With cash (Shs 240,000,000), jerseys, milk products as flavoured milk, ghee, yoghurt and other logistics, the sponsorship has been felt.

The first outing was in Eastern Uganda (Mbale) in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and subsequently in 2021.

The tournament returned in 2022 (Gulu) and now in Western Uganda (Mbarara city) for the 2023 edition.

Vincent Omoth has a feel of the Rugby ball during the 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games in Mbarara city, Western Uganda

Vincent Omoth, the marketing manager at Fresh Dairy has boldly acknowledged that the beverage company believes in the complete development of an individual.

“Fresh Dairy believes in building a complete individual in terms of health, sports and Academia” Omoth who also traveled to Mbarara city for the games revealed.

Omoth boldly led the Fresh Dairy team to Mbarara city and watched a couple of games that entailed Rugby (15’s), Table Tennis, Tennis, Badminton, Basketball, Hockey and girls’ football.

Kings College Budo rugby 15’s player celebrate their sweet victory over Namilyango College at the Katatumba Academy playground in Mbarara city

Talent development vis-à-vis right nutrition:

Omoth vividly points to the element of the right nutrition which remains a key factor to nurturing talent, with a visible increment in numbers of students taking part in the different sports discipline.

Fresh Dairy’s sponsorship essentially serves to nurture the sporting talent of our youth while highlighting the need for health and nutrition using our products which are great for refreshment and post work out replenishment. Fresh Dairy produces healthy and nutritious products that are ideal nutrition boosters to include Fresh Milk, Flavoured milk, Long life or UHT milk, powdered milk, yoghurt, butter, ghee and cream, all coming in various sizes to suit varying customer preferences. Vincent Omoth, Marketing Director Fresh Dairy Limited

Vincent Omoth (third from right) with some basketball players on Sunday, 14th May 2023 at Ntare School courts.

With action already completed in Tennis and Rugby, focus will swiftly turn to the different finals for Basketball (boys and girls), girls football (St Noa versus Amus College), Table Tennis and Hockey on Monday, May 15, 2023.

These games were hosted by Ntare School and Mbarara High School in Western Uganda.

A couple of other venues within Mbarara City were also used to ensure the smooth running of the championship.