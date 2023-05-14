Overview: St Noa Girls School had an easy ride in the semi-finals, dismantling Buddo S.S 68-38 in a 30 points’ difference margin.On the other hand, St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School Kitende needed a 12-point margin to win 55-43 over Nabisunsa Girls school.

2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games (Basketball):

Girls:

Final (Monday, 15th May):

St Noa Girls School Vs St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School, Kitende (9 AM) – Ntare School

Third place:

Buddo S.S Vs Nabisunsa Girls School (8 AM) – Ntare School

Friends and acquaintances are the surest passport to fortune, goes an old school adage.

As two schools along the Kampala – Entebbe Highway St Noa Girls and St Mary’s Kitende face off in the final of the 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games (girls’ basketball), there will be little margin for error.

This fixture will settle the egos, old scores, unfinished business and once again produce the worthy champion of this tournament at Ntare school courts.

St Noa Girls School had an easy ride in the semi-finals, dismantling Buddo S.S 68-38 in a 30 points’ difference margin.

During the quarter finals, they had humbled Naalya S.S 50-14 in another one-sided duel.

The Ntare School basketball courts will not be a recommended place for the faint-hearted persons as St Noa Girls and St Mary's Boarding School Kitende

On the other hand, St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School Kitende needed a 12-point margin to win 55-43 over Nabisunsa Girls school.

At the quarter final stage, Kitende won 38-28 over Ssaku S.S.

Coming to the final, both sides are unbeaten and will deploy special tactics as it is winner takes it all.

Before the final, there will be a third place play-off match between Nabisunsa Girls and Buddo S.S to determine the bronze medal winners.

The tournament sponsored by Fresh Dairy Limited officially comes to an end on Monday, 15th May 2023.

Semi-finals:

Buddo S.S 38-68 St Noa Girls School

St Noa Girls School Nabisunsa Girls School 43-55 St Mary’s Boarding S.S Kitende

Quarter final results):

Girls:

St Mary’s SS Kitende 38-28 Ssaku S.S

Buddo S.S 22-06 Seeta High School, Mukono

Nabisunsa Girls 38-29 Kibuli S.S

Naalya Secondary School 14-50 St Noa Girls School