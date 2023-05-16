U-19 Boys Tour To India

Game 1: Paramveer Cricket Academy v Uganda U-19 | 50 over Match

Uganda U-19 won the toss and elected to bowl 1st

Paramveer Cricket Academy 200 all out

Rishi Nayak 41

Darshil Patel 33

Joseph Baguma 3/43

Yunus Sowobi 2/29

Ali Balidawa 2/34

Uganda U-19 203/7

Joseph Baguma 47

Asaba Brian 38

Gerald Olipa 32

Prince Ahir 2/38

Uganda U-19 won by 3 wickets

Player of the Match: Joseph Baguma (3/43 & 47 runs)

The Baby Cricket Cranes won their first 50-over game on their two-week training camp at Sanjay Farm in India.

The youngsters who are preparing for the U-19 World Cup Qualifiers in Tanzania on July 23rd-29th won the toss and elected to bowl 1st in the heat of Chikili.

Christopher Kidega got the breakthrough for Uganda with the host Paramveer Cricket Academy on 30. On a slow wicket, Joshua Baguma (3/43) and Yunus Sowobi (2/29) exploited the conditions well to skittle out the hosts for 200. On his debut tour with the U-19’s left arm slow bowler Ali Balidawa picked up two wickets for 34 in his eight overs, Captain Fahad Mutagana and Jonathan Nyero also picked up a wicket.

In reply, Ronald Omara (21) and Gerald Olipa (32 not out) had an opening stand of 49 before the former departed but Uganda was never in trouble with the contributions from the whole group.

Joseph Baguma (47) had a fine all-round performance and he got assistance from Brian Asaba (32) and Christopher Kidega (22) as Uganda won by 3 wickets.

It was the first win of a long training tour for the boys who will play at least six 50-over games and a T20 match before they return home.

The youngsters will be back in action tomorrow against another select side.