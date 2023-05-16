Onduparaka have been relegated from the StarTimes Uganda Premier League following a 1-0 defeat at Maroons.

Darius Ojok scored the winner for Maroons at Luzira in the 19th minute to hand the hosts all three points.

Defeat leaves the Caterpillars at the base of the table with 16 points, nine adrift of safety position with only six points to fight for.

Onduparaka was promoted in the 2015/16 season along with Busoga United then Kirinya Jinja SS and Proline who are at the moment playing in the regional league.

Elsewhere, Busoga United stunned hosts Arua Hill in Barifa with a 4-1 defeat to improve survival chances.

Basham Mugwa scored a first hat-trick in the 44’, 45 and 45+1 minutes to add to an early strike by Laban Tibita who opened the floodgates in the first minute.

Rashid Toha equalising goal in the 21st minute turned into a mere consolation.

Busoga United now leapfrog UPDF who lost 2-0 at home to SC Villa in 12th position with 27 points with two games against KCCA (home) and Vipers (away) to play.

In Lira, Blacks Power saw off 10-man Gaddafi to move to 23 points, just three behind the army side who have played one more game.

Michael Siwu scored a brace while Dickens Okwir added the other from 12 yards while Gaddafi’s two goals were scored by Frank Mulimi.

Hussein Mbalangu’s men now have three games to play and must win them and hope either of UPDF or Busoga United falter in their remaining two.

Elsewhere, Wakiso Giants beat Bright Stars 2-0 while title chasing trio of Vipers, KCCA and SC Villa all won their respective outings.

Tuesday May 16 Results

KCCA 1-0 BUL

Vipers 5-2 Express FC

UPDF 02 SC Villa

Wakiso Giants 2-0 Soltilo Bright Stars

Arua Hill 1-4 Busoga United

Blacks Power 3-2 Gaddafi

Maroons 1-0 Onduparaka