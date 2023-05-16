Overview: Next in the pipe-line, St Mathias Kalemba Nazigo S.S will battle Mpigi Mixed at the Minor seminary playground in one of the classification games lined up.

2023 USSSA Football Championship:

Match Day 8 (Tuesday, 16th May, 2023):

St Mathias Kalemba Nazigo S.S 7-2 Old Kampala S.S

St Mathias Kalemba Nazigo Secondary School signed out the group stages at the on-going 2023 Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) boys’ football championship on Tuesday, 16th May in Fort Portal city.

The Kayunga district ambassadors humiliated Old Kampala Secondary School 7-2 at the Kitarasa playground, along Fort Portal -Bundibugyo road.

Ashraf Micah Ocen scored four goals to take his tournament tally to seven in as many games played.

St Mathas Kalemba against Old Kampala S.S at the Kitarasa playground | Credit: David Isabirye

Skipper Erias Kayima added two others goals and Fred Kaweesi was also on target past Old Kampala’s goalkeeper Ian Nathan Kajubi who was in goal for injured Najib Kigozi.

Old Kampala’s Alvin Ssebunya impressed despite the humiliating loss.

Isaac “Ozil” Kitakule, head coach at St Mathias Kalemba S.S Nazigo was left a delighted party for the convincing result and performance.

“I am happy for the performance and result from my team against Old Kampala S.S. To score 7 goals in a single match is no mean feat. I am happy that my team has managed to stage such a gallant display. Being first timers since 36 years ago, the performance is good and promising going forward” Kitakule stated.

St Mathias Kalemba SS Nazigo players celebrate one of their 7 goals against Old Kampala S.S | Credit: David Isabirye

Constantine Kawuma, the head teacher of St Mathias Kalemba SS Nazigo (standing in yellow) celebrates the historic win with a teachers and an old student | Credit: David Isabirye

Meanwhile, St Mathias Kalemba Nazigo S.S will battle Mpigi Mixed at the Minor seminary playground in one of the classification games lined up.

The qualified 32 schools will engage in the round of 16 stage at two different venues; Canon Apollo PTC Core playground and Kichwamba Technical College playground.

St Mary’s Kitende is the defending champion from the last tournament played in West Nile, Arua city.