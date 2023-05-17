Overview: Kibuli S.S will now face Amus College School who out-smarted Mukono Kings 3-0 at the Kichwamba Technical playground II.

Kibuli Secondary School’s fixture against Nkoma S.S during the round of 16 at the ongoing 2023 Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) boys’ football competition in Fort Portal city was looked at as one of the easiest fixtures on paper.

True to the expectations of many, Kibuli S.S had an easy ride, winning easily 4-1 at the Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground on Wednesday, May 17.

The grey patch were the moments before the game proper as St Julian High School Gayaza caused fracas, forcefully entering the field of play in protest after their petition against Nkoma S.S was “never considered”.

A referee talks to an official from St Julian High School as the players with the players in the field of play | Credit: David Isabirye

Kibuli SS and Nkoma SS captains with match officials prior to kick-off

Nkoma SS XI Vs Kibuli S.S | Credit: David Isabirye

During the game itself Kibuli S.S led 3-0 by the mandatory half time break.

Davis Busuulwa struck a hattrick and Juma Sajjabi got the other goal for Kibuli S.S.

Bran Toto Majubu (penalty) and Alvin Ssekamatte scored Amus College School.

Mukono Kings’ Sula Miiro converted a second half penalty for the consolation.

St Mary’s Kitende humiliated Bishop Negri College 6-0 at the Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground during a one sided duel.

Habib Oloya, Hakim Mutebi, Fred Muwanguzi, Abdulnoor Nsereko, Olimi Nyarwa and Sam Lukooye scored for the reigning champions who have won this tournament 10 times.

Olimi also missed a first half penalty that would have Kitende the early lead.

St Mary’s Kitende will now face Royal Giant High School, Mityana.

Royal Giant recovered from a goal down to out-muscle Jinja Progressive Academy 3-1 in post-match penalties after normal time ended 1-goal apiece.

Buddo S.S beat Kiryadongo based Kigumba Royal College 3-0 at the Kichwamba Technical College playground.

Joseph Kizza, Jimmy Kalema and Dennis Kisiriko scored the goals for the 2009 USSSA football champions.

JIPRA took the early lead through James Jarieko’s header inside the first ten minutes.

Aggressive forward Isa Bugembe equalize for Royal Giant in the second half to send the game into post-match penalties.

The first game of the day witnessed St Henry’s College Kitovu defeat London College Nansana 4-1 at the Canon Apollo PTC Core playground.

Reagan Ssekisambu, John Innocent Kisolo, Denis Dramuke and the big forward Jonathan Bugembe scored the goals for the Masaka based school coached by Fred Kasekende.

Hamis Mulondo pulled back the consolation for London College Nansana.

Fort Portal based West Ville High School needed a 5-4 post match penalty to win over St Joseph College Layibi at the Kichwamba Technical playground.

Normal time of this match had ended goal-less.

The quarter final will be played on Thursday, 18th May 2023.

Full round of 16 games (Wednesday, May 17, 2023):

St Henry’s College Kitovu 4-0 London College Nansana Westville 0 (5) – 0 (4) St Joseph College Layibi Buddo S.S 3-0 Kigumba Royal Jinja Progressive Academy 1 (1) – 1 (3) Royal Giant Mityana Bishop Negri 0-6 St Mary’s Kitende Standard Zana 0 (4) – 0 (3) Kawempe Muslim Mukono Kings 1-2 Amus College Bukedea Kibuli S.S 4-1 Nkoma S.S