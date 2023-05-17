Overview: The Mukono Kings players bitterly protested the penalty against them by Amus College, backed by their officials on the bench.

Amus College School marched to the quarter finals of the 2023 Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) boys’ football competition in Fort Portal city on Wednesday, May 17.

Two first half goals from Bran Toto Majubu (penalty) and Alvin Ssekamatte inspired the Bukedea based school at the Kichwamba II playground.

Sula Miiro converted a second half penalty for Mukono Kings for the consolation.

Action between Amus College and Mukono Kings at Kichwamba II playground | Credit: David Isabirye

Majubu scored the opening goal via a well struck penalty, awarded by the referee in the 20th minute.

The Mukono Kings players bitterly protested the penalty backed by their officials on the bench.

The second goal was a well drilled free kick, curved over the defensive wall into the net as Amus College led 2-0.

Mukono Kings’ defensive wall against Amus College. The latter won 2-1 to advance to the quarter finals of the 2023 USSSA Boys’ football | Credit: David Isabirye

Mukono Kings head coach Shafiq Mudolo talks to his players at half time | Credit: David Isabirye

In the second half, Mukono Kings also won their own penalty that was scored by Miiro for the consolation.

Amus College will now face with the tournament record winners and hot favourites Kibuli SS in the quarter finals.

Kibuli S.S humbled Mbale based Nkoma S.S 4-1 at the Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground.

Amus College and Mukono Kings players race to the ball at Kichwamba II playground | Credit: David Isabiye

Amus College Players get tips from the officials at half time | Credit: David Isabirye

Other round of 16 results:

St Mary’s Kitende humiliated Bishop Negri College 6-0 at the Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground.

Habib Oloya, Hakim Mutebi, Fred Muwanguzi, Abdulnoor Nsereko, Olimi Nyarwa and Sam Lukooye scored for the reigning champions.

Olimi also missed a first half penalty that would have Kitende the early lead.

St Mary’s Kitende will now face Royal Giant High School, Mityana, a school coached by Frank Mulindwa.

Royal Giant recovered from a goal down to out-muscle Jinja Progressive Academy 3-1 in post-match penalties after normal time ended 1-goal apiece.

Buddo S.S beat Kiryadongo based Kigumba Royal College 3-0 at the Kichwamba Technical College playground II.

Joseph Kizza, Jimmy Kalema and Dennis Kisiriko scored the goals for the 2009 USSSA football champions.

JIPRA took the early lead through James Jarieko’s header inside the first ten minutes.

Pacy and aggressive forward Isa Bugembe, also the team captain equalized for Royal Giant in the second half to send the game into post-match penalties.

The first game of the day witnessed St Henry’s College Kitovu defeat London College Nansana 4-1 at the Canon Apollo PTC Core playground.

Reagan Ssekisambu, John Innocent Kisolo, Denis Dramuke and the big forward Jonathan Bugembe scored the goals for the Masaka based school coached by Fred Kasekende.

Hamis Mulondo pulled back the consolation for London College Nansana.

Fort Portal based West Ville High School needed a 5-4 post match penalty to win over St Joseph College Layibi at the Kichwamba Technical playground.

Normal time of this match had ended goal-less.

The quarter final will be played on Thursday, 18th May 2023.

