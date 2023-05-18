U-19 Boys Tour To India

Game 2: Sai Cricket Academy v Uganda U-19 | 50 over Match

Toss: Sai Cricket Academy won the toss and elected to bat

Sai Cricket Academy 90 all out

Priyansh 39

Joseph Baguma 6/27

Ali Balidawa 3/16

Uganda U-19 92/2

Gerald Olipa 50 not out

Omara Ronald 23

Uganda U-19 won by 8 wickets

Player of the Match: Joseph Baguma

Joseph Baguma picked up 6/27) in the second tour win for Uganda U-19 against Sai Cricket Academy.

The academy side won the toss and elected to bat first but they were made to rue that decision as the Ugandans attacked them with the off-spin of Joseph Baguma (6/27) as they picked wickets in regular intervals.

Ali Balidawa continued enjoying his debut with a tidy spell of 3/16 as the academy boys were bundled out for 90.

In the chase, Ronald Omara (23) and Gerald Olipa (50 not out) put on an opening stand of 67 and despite dropping two wickets the openers had done enough as Uganda won by 8 wickets. Olipa carrying his bat for the second game in a row after notching up 38 in the 1st game.

It was a more clinical performance from the Baby Cricket Cranes following their three-wicket win in the first tour match.

The Baby Cricket Cranes are preparing for the U-19 World Cup Qualifiers in Tanzania in July as they seek to qualify for a consecutive World Cup.