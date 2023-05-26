St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) has vowed to fully embrace the indoor board game of Scrabble.

Scrabble was introduced to the school in 2022 and since that time has grown in stature with half a century number of students playing it.

SMACK Deputy Principal Justus Katatumba has promised to further develop the game, lure as many students take on the game to see its eventual growth.

Katatumba made the remarks as he welcomed the Pan Africa Scrabble Association (PANASA) president Adegbesan Adekoyejo to the Kisubi based school.

St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) Deputy Principal Justus Katatumba (second left) poses for a photo with the trophy with PANASA president Ade Adegesan alongside two SMACK students | Credit: David Isabirye

Adegbesan had traveled with the Africa Youth Scrabble Trophy that will be competed for by the 12 countries in Lagos city, Nigeria.

“SMACK warmly welcomes the Trophy that will be competed for at the 2023 Africa Youth Scrabble Championship. We thank the president Adegebsan and the organizing committee for the championship. We have the brains to play scrabble and shall support the game at SMACK” Katatumba noted.

The other people in attendance included the games teacher Mugalu and two student players; Treasure Praise and Ribery Katatumba.

Treasure Praise and Ribery Katatumba hold the Africa Youth Scrabble Trophy | Credit: David Isabirye

L-R: Dr Christpopher Ntege, Praise Treasure, Ribery Katatumba, Ade Adegesan and Mugalu with a scabble board and the Trophy | Credit: David Isabirye

Meanwhile, the Africa Youth Scrabble championship (U-15 and U-19) will be held between 24th to 28th August 2023 in Nigeria.

The other 11 countries are Ghana, Cameroon, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Botswana, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The trophy will traverse through these different countries.

In Uganda, the trophy made its first stop at the St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK), accompanied by Dr Christopher Ntege (Trustee, Uganda Scrabble Association), two Kenyan female scrabble players Patricia Mwangi and Joan Wangari, a Ugandan scrabble player Patricia Kobusinge and a coach-cum-player Ronald Lwebuga.

“The tour of the Africa Youth Scrabble Trophy amongst the participating countries is to further help raise awareness about the sport and the tournament. The trophy tour has been so far very successful” Adegbesan noted.

Namilyango College and later the National Council of Sports (NCS) were the other places were the trophy was taken.