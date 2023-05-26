Overview: Nicholas Matovu was the best performer according to the judges in the dance and singing competition to earn a Ug.shs 1,500,000. Emily Katooko won the Korean language speaking competition and earned a Samsung Galaxy Tab.

Since 1963, the Republic of Korea and Uganda have enjoyed awesome diplomatic relations that have yielded different fruits for the two countries in the box.

In celebration of 60 years of these positive diplomatic relations between the Korea and Uganda, the famous K-POP festivities are on-going.

On Friday, May 26, 2023, the grand K-POP festival was held at the Yusuf Lule CTF Auditorium in Makerere University.

The performers at the K-POP Festival 2023 pose for a group photo at the Yusuf Lule CTF Auditorium in Makerere University | Credit: David Isabirye

The Ambassador of Korea in Uganda, His Excellency Park Sung Soo was chief guest at the event also graced by Prof. Henry Alinatiwe, the deputy vice chancellor Finance &Admission of Makerere University, Yi Seunghee (second Secretary, Korean Embassy), other staff from the Korean Embassy and other invited guests.

On the rich menu entailed the Korea language speaking competition, dance, music and a demonstration of Taekwondo by the Uganda Police Force Taekwondo club.

Korean Ambassador in Uganda H.E Park Sung Soo with his speech | Credit: David Isabirye

Yi Seunghee, the second secretary Korean Embassy, also the in-charge of cultural affairs | Credit: David Isabirye

By 2 PM, the auditorium was full to capacity, eagerly awaiting the performances in singing and dance.

Nuts and Bolts group sung first with the hit Dynamite by BTS.

Korea – Uganda Diplomatic Relations have clocked 60 years | Credit: David Isabirye

They were followed by ET Music group who performed Solo by Black Pink, Hellen Nalukwago (Solo Jennie), Tracy Namigadde – Forgetting You (Davinchi), Josh Kalanzi who sung Slowly Fall by– Ha Hyun Sang and Jenepher Akello (performed “Its strange with you” by Acoustic collab).

The crowd applauded every performer (s) with loud screams and cheers as the judges kept keen eyes and ears.

Dance:

Then came the dancing session where the different performers showcased their exciting strokes and rhythmic body movements.

First to perform was Josephine Nakatte who danced to Pretty Savage by Black Pink.

She was followed by the M27 who danced to Love Shot by Exo.

Then came The Step duo with KPOP Mashup Songs.

Deo Bugembe followed suit with Thunderous by Stray Kids, Gloria Kayiwa danced to Wannabe by Itzy.

The crew of Team Rolex danced to KPOP Songs Mashup, TGH Dance Crew danced to the Enhypen (Fever).

The crowd favourite and the judges’ best on the evening was Nicholas Matovu who danced to the Kai Rover.

The Weapon Dance Team danced to Nayeon Pop and the SMASH Talent Kids Africa performed last, dancing to the BTS Songs Mashup.

Nicholas Matovu performs. He was the overall winner | Credit: David Isabirye

Order of top performers:

Nicholas Matovu was the best performer according to the judges in the dance and singing competition to earn Ug.shs 1,500,000 shopping voucher.

He was followed by the SMASH Talent Kids Africa as Gloria Kayiwa and Tracy Namigadde.

Gloria Kayiwa receives her certificate | Credit: David Isabirye

Emily Katooko (left) being rewarded by the Ambassador | Credit: David Isabirye

Korea language speaking competition:

Emily Katooko won the Korean language speaking competition and earned a Samsung Galaxy Tab.

Faith Kobusingye was first runners up to take home a shopping voucher worth Ug.shs 300,000.

Dominic Stuart was third and earned Ug.Shs 200,000 shopping voucher.

The topic of discussion was “What I expect of the next of Uganda – Korea relations?”

Emily Katooko won the Korean language speaking competition | Credit: David Isabirye

Ambassador H.E Park Sung Soo appreciated the different people who took part in the K-POP festival, lauding the positive relationship between Korea and Uganda.

“I would love to thank everybody who expressed interest in the K-POP Festival. For a long time, the diplomatic relations between Korea and Uganda have been positive” H.E Park Sung Soo remarked.

The ambassador also hinted of the value of Korean food, culture, dances and language.

Prof. Henry Alinaitwe, the Deputy Vice Chancellor Finance & Admission at Makerere University | Credit: David Isabirye

Prof. Henry Alinaitwe, the Deputy Vice Chancellor Finance & Admission at Makerere University commended the good relationship between Uganda and Korea and how they should be used for developmental purposes.

“The positive relations between Uganda Korea have existed for now 60 years. Let us use this good discipline for development. As a university, we take pride in such collaborations” Prof. Alinaitwe remarked.

Uganda Police Taekwondo players in a demonstration | Credit: David Isabirye

Uganda Taekwondo players with the Korean Ambassador His Excellency Park Sung Soo | Credit: David Isabirye

Focus switches to the Korea Ambassador Taekwondo cup at the MTN Indoor Arena in Lugogo, Kampala (27th to 28th May 2023).

The official weighing ceremony will take place on 27th May 2023.