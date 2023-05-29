Overview: The Korea ambassador’s taekwondo cup was part of festivities to celebrate Uganda- Korea ties that have lasted for now 60 years since 1963.

The MTN Indoor Arena at Lugogo in Kampala city was over the weekend a bee-hive of activity with the 2023 Korea Taekwondo Ambassador’s cup.

Police Taekwondo club dominated the seniors’ men and women categories where all over 400 participants took part in the two-day’s event.

Over 400 participants took part in the 2023 Korea Ambassador’s Cup 2023 at MTN Indoor Arena Lugogo, Kampala city

The championship attracted 29 clubs with some from neighboring countries like Kenya.

In the junior’s category, Friends taekwondo club won the girls category while Golden age bettered all boys’ clubs.

The other clubs at the Korea ambassador’s taekwondo cup included Kampala University, Ndejje University and Lira Destiny.

Taekwondo judges

Korean Ambassador in Uganda H.E Park Sung Soo | Credit: David Isabirye

The Ambassador of Korea in Uganda, His Excellency Park Sung Soo graced all the activities.

The other activities were the K-Pop festival and Taekwondo demonstration last week at the Makerere University Yusuf Lule Auditorium.

Nicholas Matovu was the best performer according to the judges in the dance and singing competition to earn Ug.shs 1,500,000 shopping voucher.

He was followed by the SMASH Talent Kids Africa as Gloria Kayiwa and Tracy Namigadde.

Next in the pipeline will be the Kukiwon and Korea movie festival at Serena International Hotel in Kampala (30th and 31st May 2023).

The Korea – Uganda Diplomatic ties have existed for 60 years | Credit: David Isabirye