Overview: The success of the River Nile Regatta would not have been possible without the support and collaboration of UCAF's esteemed partners, Kayak the Nile and Jinja City Council.

2023 River Nile Regatta (Canoeing & Kayaking):

Top performers:

Winner : Musa Bangili (06:35:25)

: Musa Bangili (06:35:25) 2 nd : Brian Mugole (06:35:30)

: Brian Mugole (06:35:30) 3rd: Coreb Tusubira (06:40:24)

The Uganda Canoe Federation (UCAF) held a successful 2023 River Nile Regatta at Speke Camp Bujjagali in Jinja city.

The event showcased the exceptional skills and competitive spirit of canoeing and kayaking athletes from across the region.

Boats ready to take off

Robert Lwanga, the President of UCAF, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the athletes for their outstanding participation and remarkable performances during the River Nile Regatta.

Despite the short notice, their dedication and sportsmanship shone through, contributing to the success of the event.

In addition to celebrating the athletes’ achievements, UCAF extended its sincere congratulations to the winners of the men’s finals in the Kayak Single (500M) sprint event.

Musa Bangili clocked 06:35:25 to win the event ahead of Brian Mugole (06:35:30) and Coreb Tusubira (06:40:24).

The top three performers at 2023 Nile Regatta (Canoeing & Kayaking)

These exceptional athletes showcased their dedication, skill, and passion, setting an example for the future generation of canoeing and kayaking enthusiasts.

The River Nile Regatta brought together a multitude of spectators who showed unwavering support for the athletes and the sport.

UCAF also expresses gratitude to the masses for their overwhelming presence and continued commitment to promoting canoeing and kayaking in Uganda.

Canoeing participants at 2023 Nile Regatta

Athletes briefing before canoeing & Kayaking

Looking ahead, UCAF is pleased to announce that the outstanding athletes from the River Nile Regatta will be invited to compete in the upcoming national qualifiers scheduled for August 2023.

This opportunity further emphasizes UCAF’s commitment to nurturing talent and providing a platform for athletes to showcase their skills at the national level.

Lwanga encourages the athletes to seize this chance, highlighting the importance of continued training, dedication, and perseverance in their pursuit of excellence.

Canoeing and Kakyaking on River Nile

Canoeing and Kayaking at the 2023 Nile Regatta competition

UCAF extends its sincere gratitude to them for their invaluable contributions, which played a crucial role in making this event a resounding success.

As UCAF continues its commitment to fostering growth and talent in canoeing and kayaking, events like the River Nile Regatta serve as essential platforms for athletes to showcase their skills and elevate the sport to new heights.

The federation remains dedicated to nurturing young athletes, organizing competitions, and promoting canoeing and kayaking across Uganda.

A participant holds his boat