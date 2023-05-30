Vastly experienced youth football coach Ronald Ssali has joined the Buweekula Ssaza technical team prior to the 2023 Buganda Masaza Football tournament.

Ssali was unveiled as the team technical director on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the GTC Cargo head offices in Kampala city.

Team manager Joseph Kyambadde, flanked by the GTC Cargo marketing manager Daniel Ssemuddu officially unveiled the team to the media at the Jafferi Kibirige building (C2) along Lumum Street.

Ronald Ssali recieves a Buweekula shirt from team manager Joseph Kyambadde at the GTC Cargo head offices in Kampala | Credit: David Isabirye

“We trust the experience that Ronald Ssali has. This is the one of the reasons why we have brought him to Buweekula to work with the coaching team” Kyambadde noted.

Full technical team:

Buweekula Ssaza have maintained Frank Mulindwa as head coach.

He will work with Frank Kitindinde (first assistant), Leo Ssekamatte (second assistant) as well as Ben Kalama (goalkeeping coach).

L-R: Ben Kalama, Leo Ssekamatte, Ronald Ssali, Frank Mulindwa and Frank Kitindinde | Credit: David Isabirye

“I am humbled to work for Buweekula as head of technical. I will pass on the knowledge to establish a philosophy of play with free flowing football.” Ssali who last season was head coach at Bulemeezi noted.

Mulindwa takes over the Mubende based team for the third year running and promised to take them to the holy grail.

“I am happy to return as head coach at Buweekula Ssaza. We played the finals in 2021 and lost in the semi-finals the following year. Now, the target is the trophy. I am glad to have Ronald Ssali, a person, I look to as my mentor. I also trust the rest of my backroom staff to do a good job” Mulindwa remarked.

Buweekula Ssaza head coach Frank Mulindwa being interviewed by the media | Credit: David Isabirye

Meanwhile, Buwekula Ssaza will host their home games at the St Peter’s Technical playground in Mubende for the 2023 season.

Buweekula is in Masengere group alongside Buddu, Kyaggwe, Kyadondo, Kooki and Buluuri.

Busiro Ssaza is the defending champion and will open up the title defence against Mawokota on 24th June 2023 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Kabowa.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners:

2022 – Busiro

2021 – Buddu

2020 – Gomba

2019 – Bulemeezi

2018 – Singo

2017 – Gomba

2016 – Buddu

2015 – Singo

2014 – Gomba

2013 – Mawokota

2012 – Bulemeezi

2011 – Buluuli

2010 – Not Held

2009 – Gomba

2008 – Kyadondo

2007 – Mawokota

2006 – Kooki

2005 – Mawokota

2004 – Gomba