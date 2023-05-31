Overview: Embwa (Dog) clan joined Nkejje, Nvuma, Nnyonyi Ndisa, Nnyonyi Nyange, Enjovu, Obutiko, Nnyonyi Nakinsige and Mazzi Ga Kisasi all qualified to round two of the preliminary stage.

Bika Football 2023 (Preliminary Stage – Round 1):

Wednesday Results:

Ntalaganya 0-2 Embwa

Embwa Nvubu 2 (4) – 2 (5 ) Nkejje

) Nkejje Nvuma 5-1 Kkibe

Kkibe Nyonyi Ndisa 2-1 Kayozi

Kayozi Mpeewo 1-2 Nnyonyi Nyange

Embwa (Dog) clan overcame Ntalaganya 2-0 to make it to the second phase of the preliminary round at the on-going 2023 Bika Bya Baganda football competition.

The Kisolo duo of Paul and Willy were on target for Embwa at the Kawanda Secondary School playground on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

In other results, Nnyonyi Nyange defeated Mpeewo 2-1 at Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium.

A first half penalty by Herbert Kazibwe and a well worked out goal from Dan Kazibwe in the second half inspired Nnyonyi Nyange.

Edward Kiryowa scored a penalty in the second half for Mpeewo’s consolation.

Nnyonyi Nyange in action against Empeewo at Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium

At the Buddo S.S playground, Nkejje needed a tense 5-4 post match penalty victory over Nvubu after normal time had ended two goals apiece.

The double header at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium (Wakisha) had Nvuma triumphant 5-1 over Kkibe during the 2 PM kick off duel.

Exciting winger Christopher Kawaggu and Kinene Lugolobi each netted a brace with the other strike coming from Dirisa Kasirye.

Sadam Mayanja found the consolation for hapless Kkibe.

The second game at Wakisha had Nyonyi Ndisa win 2-0 over Kayozi.

Both of Nyonyi Ndisa’s goals were penalties scored by Nicholas Ssenyonga and Arafat Muyanja.

The games on Wednesday marked the end of the first round (preliminary stage).

The second round will kick off on Tuesday, 6th June 2023.

Tuesday Results:

Enjovu 5-2 Enkula

Enkula Obutiko 5-2 Ensuma

Ensuma Enjobe Vs Nakinsige (Not played after Enjobe skips match)

Enkusu Vs Mazzi ga Kisasi (Not played after Enkusu skipped match)