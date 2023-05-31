Overview:
Nnyonyi Nyange overcame Mpeewo 2-1 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Wednesday, 31st May 2023.
Bika Football 2023 (Preliminary Stage – Round 1):
Wednesday Results:
- Mpeewo 1-2 Nnyonyi Nyange
- Ntalaganya 0-2 Mbwa
- Nvubu 2 (4) – 2 (5) Nkejje
- Nvuma 5-1 Kkibe
- Nyonyi Ndisa 2-0 Kayozi
Nnyonyi Nyange has progressed to the second round of the preliminary round at the on-going 2023 Bika football championship.
Herbert Kazibwe (penalty) and Dan Kazibwe scored for Nnyonyi Nyange in either half at the Mutesa II Wankulukuk stadium on Wednesday, May 31.
Edward Kiryowa’s second half was consolation for Mpeewo.
“We gave our best effort in the game. The players also followed the strategy and instructions given to them” Yusuf Ssenyonjo, one of the Nnyonyi Nyange coaches revealed after the game.
Other results:
In other matches played on the same day, Mbwa (Dog) clan overcame Ntalaganya at the Kawanda S.S Playground.
The Kisolo duo of Paul and Willy were on target for Mbwa.
At the Buddo S.S playground, Nkejje needed a tense 5-4 post match penalty victory over Nvubu after normal time had ended two goals apiece.
There was a double duel at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium (Wakisha).
The early kick off at 2 PM witnessed Nvuma triumphant 5-1 over Kkibe.
Exciting winger Christopher Kawaggu and Kinene Lugolobi each netted a brace with the other strike coming from Dirisa Kasirye.
Sadam Mayanja found the consolation for hapless Kkibe.
The second game at Wakisha had Nyonyi Ndisa win 2-0 over Kayozi.
Both of Nyonyi Ndisa’s goals were penalties scored by Nicholas Ssenyonga and Arafat Muyanja.
The games on Wednesday marked the end of the first round (preliminary stage).
The second round will kick off on Tuesday, 6th June 2023.
Tuesday Results:
- Enjovu 5-2 Enkula
- Obutiko 5-2 Ensuma
- Enjobe Vs Nakinsige (Not played after Enjobe skips match)
- Enkusu Vs Mazzi ga Kisasi (Not played after Enkusu skipped match)
Bika Football All Winners since inception:
- 1950:Mbogo
- 1951:Ngabi Nsamba
- 1952:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1953: Not Held
- 1954:Not Held
- 1955:Kkobe
- 1956:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1957: Nyonyi Nyange
- 1958: Ngeye
- 1959: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1960: Ffumbe
- 1961: Bbalangira and Kkobe
- 1962: Nkima
- 1963: Not Held
- 1964: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1965: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1987: Ngabi Nsamba
- 1988: Lugave
- 1989: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1990: Lugave
- 1991: Ngeye
- 1992: Ngeye
- 1993: Nkima
- 1994: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1995: Lugave
- 1996: Mpindi
- 1997: Nnyonyi
- 1998: Lugave
- 1999: Lugave
- 2000: Mpologoma
- 2001: Ngo
- 2002: Mpologoma
- 2003: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2004:Lugave
- 2005: Ffumbe
- 2006: Mpindi
- 2007: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2008: Kkobe
- 2009: Ffumbe
- 2010: Nte
- 2011: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2012: Ngeye
- 2013: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2014: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2015: Mbogo
- 2016: Nte
- 2017: Nte
- 2018: Nkima
- 2019: Mbogo
- 2020: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)
- 2021: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)
- 2022: Ndiga