Overview: Nnyonyi Nyange overcame Mpeewo 2-1 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Wednesday, 31st May 2023.

Bika Football 2023 (Preliminary Stage – Round 1):

Wednesday Results:

Mpeewo 1-2 Nnyonyi Nyange

Nnyonyi Nyange Ntalaganya 0-2 Mbwa

Mbwa Nvubu 2 (4) – 2 (5 ) Nkejje

) Nkejje Nvuma 5-1 Kkibe

Kkibe Nyonyi Ndisa 2-0 Kayozi

Nnyonyi Nyange has progressed to the second round of the preliminary round at the on-going 2023 Bika football championship.

Herbert Kazibwe (penalty) and Dan Kazibwe scored for Nnyonyi Nyange in either half at the Mutesa II Wankulukuk stadium on Wednesday, May 31.

Edward Kiryowa’s second half was consolation for Mpeewo.

“We gave our best effort in the game. The players also followed the strategy and instructions given to them” Yusuf Ssenyonjo, one of the Nnyonyi Nyange coaches revealed after the game.

A Nnyonyi Nyange player shoots against Mpeewo

Nnyonyi Nyange Clan that started against Mpeewo clan

Mpeewo clan team that started against Nnyonyi Nyange

Other results:

In other matches played on the same day, Mbwa (Dog) clan overcame Ntalaganya at the Kawanda S.S Playground.

The Kisolo duo of Paul and Willy were on target for Mbwa.

At the Buddo S.S playground, Nkejje needed a tense 5-4 post match penalty victory over Nvubu after normal time had ended two goals apiece.

There was a double duel at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium (Wakisha).

The early kick off at 2 PM witnessed Nvuma triumphant 5-1 over Kkibe.

Exciting winger Christopher Kawaggu and Kinene Lugolobi each netted a brace with the other strike coming from Dirisa Kasirye.

Sadam Mayanja found the consolation for hapless Kkibe.

The second game at Wakisha had Nyonyi Ndisa win 2-0 over Kayozi.

Both of Nyonyi Ndisa’s goals were penalties scored by Nicholas Ssenyonga and Arafat Muyanja.

The games on Wednesday marked the end of the first round (preliminary stage).

The second round will kick off on Tuesday, 6th June 2023.

Tuesday Results:

Enjovu 5-2 Enkula

Enkula Obutiko 5-2 Ensuma

Ensuma Enjobe Vs Nakinsige (Not played after Enjobe skips match)

Enkusu Vs Mazzi ga Kisasi (Not played after Enkusu skipped match)

Bika Football All Winners since inception:

1950 :Mbogo

:Mbogo 1951: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 1952: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1953: Not Held

Not Held 1954 :Not Held

:Not Held 1955 :Kkobe

:Kkobe 1956 :Mmamba Gabunga

:Mmamba Gabunga 1957 : Nyonyi Nyange

: Nyonyi Nyange 1958 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 1959 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1960 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 1961 : Bbalangira and Kkobe

: Bbalangira and Kkobe 1962 : Nkima

: Nkima 1963 : Not Held

: Not Held 1964: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1965 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1987: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 1988 : Lugave

: Lugave 1989: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1990 : Lugave

: Lugave 1991 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 1992: Ngeye

Ngeye 1993 : Nkima

: Nkima 1994 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1995 : Lugave

: Lugave 1996 : Mpindi

: Mpindi 1997 : Nnyonyi

: Nnyonyi 1998 : Lugave

: Lugave 1999: Lugave

Lugave 2000 : Mpologoma

: Mpologoma 2001 : Ngo

: Ngo 2002 : Mpologoma

: Mpologoma 2003 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2004 :Lugave

:Lugave 2005 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 2006 : Mpindi

: Mpindi 2007 : Ngabi Nsamba

: Ngabi Nsamba 2008 : Kkobe

: Kkobe 2009 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 2010 : Nte

: Nte 2011 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2012 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 2013: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 2014 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2015 : Mbogo

: Mbogo 2016 : Nte

: Nte 2017 : Nte

: Nte 2018 : Nkima

: Nkima 2019: Mbogo

Mbogo 2020: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)

Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic) 2021 : Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)

: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic) 2022: Ndiga