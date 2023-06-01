Overview:
At Buweekula Ssaza, Frank Mulindwa will work with Frank Kitindinde (first assistant), Leo Ssekamatte (second assistant) as well as Ben Kalama (goalkeeping coach).
The ultimate prize rewarded to the exceling team at the end of the sports championship is the trophy and gold medals per say.
Twice, Buweekula Ssaza has narrowly missed the trophy in the famous Buganda Masaza football championship being losing finalists in 2012 and ten years later in 2022.
In 2012, Buweekula fell to Bulemeezi at Nakivubo war memorial stadium during the final whilst in 2022, Buweekula lost to Buddu at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.
Frank Mulindwa, the head coach at Buweekula believes that now it is about time to celebrate with the trophy.
“We have taken the lessons over the years and continue to prepare the team so that we win the trophy” Mulindwa noted.
For the third year in a row, Mulindwa was maintained as head coach for Buweekula ssaza.
Kalama replaces veteran Hamza Muwonge who worked with the team last year.
Ronald Ssali is head of technical after he had previously served at Bulemeezi as head coach last season.
“I am happy to return as head coach at Buweekula Ssaza. We played the finals in 2021 and lost in the semi-finals the following year. Now, the target is the trophy. I am glad to have Ronald Ssali, a person, I look to as my mentor. I also trust the rest of my backroom staff to do a good job” Mulindwa remarked.
Meanwhile, Buwekula Ssaza will host their home games at the St Peter’s Technical playground in Mubende for the 2023 season.
Buweekula is in Masengere group alongside Buddu, Kyaggwe, Kyadondo, Kooki and Buluuri.
Defending champions Busiro will open open against three time champions Mawokota on 24th June 2023 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium, Kabowa.
All Winners:
- 2022: Busiro
- 2021: Buddu
- 2020: Gomba
- 2019: Bulemeezi
- 2018: Singo
- 2017: Gomba
- 2016: Buddu
- 2015: Singo
- 2014: Gomba
- 2013: Mawokota
- 2012: Bulemeezi
- 2011: Buluri
- 2010: Not Held
- 2009: Gomba
- 2008: Kyadondo
- 2007: Mawokota
- 2006: Kooki
- 2005: Mawokota
- 2004: Gomba