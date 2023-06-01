Overview:
The five winners from the respective games will be joined by the two best losers at the round of 32 stage.
Bika Football 2023 (Preliminary Stage – Round 2):
Tuesday, 6th June:
- Njovu Vs Nakisinge – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (2 PM)
- Obutiko Vs Mazzi Ga Kisasi – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (4 PM)
- Embwa Vs Nnyonyi Nnyange – Kawanda S.S playground (4 PM)
- Nkejje Vs Nvuma – Buddo S.S playground (4 PM)
- Nnyonyi Ndisa Vs Nkima – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium (Wakisha) – 4 PM
The organizing committee of the 2023 Bika Bya Baganda football competition has confirmed the different fixtures for the second preliminary round.
Five matches will be played at four different venues on Tuesday, 6th June 2023.
The Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium will host a double header.
Njovu who overcame Ntula 5-2 in the first round will take on Nnyonyi Nakisinge in the early kick off at 2 PM.
Nnyonyi Nakisinge had a walk over Enjobe clan.
For the second match on the same day, Obutiko will take on Mazzi Ga Kisasi at 4 PM.
At the Kawanda Secondary School playground, Embwa faces Nnyonyi Nnyange at 4 PM.
During the first round, Embwa came top 2-0 over Ntalaganya whilst Nnyonyi Nnyange ejected Empeewo 2-1.
In the other contest, Nkejje will play Nvuma at the Buddo S.S playground (4 PM).
Nkejje needed a 5-4 post match penalty win over Nvubu after a 2-all stalemate in normal time.
Meanwhile, Nnyonyi Ndisa faces Nkima – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium (Wakisha) – 4 PM.
Nnyonyi Ndisa progressed 2-0 over Kayozi with Nicholas Ssenyonga and Arafat Muyanja both scoring penalties.
Nkima clan has lost the official opening match 1-3 to Ngabi Nsamba at Wankulukuku stadium.
All First Preliminary Round Results:
- Enjovu 5-2 Enkula
- Obutiko 5-2 Ensuma
- Mpeewo 1-2 Nnyonyi Nyange
- Ntalaganya 0-2 Mbwa
- Nvubu 2 (4) – 2 (5) Nkejje
- Nvuma 5-1 Kkibe
- Nyonyi Ndisa 2-1 Kayozi
- Enjobe Vs Nakinsige (Not played after Enjobe skips match)
- Enkusu Vs Mazzi ga Kisasi (Not played after Enkusu skipped match)
BIKA All Winners since inception:
- 1950:Mbogo
- 1951:Ngabi Nsamba
- 1952:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1953: Not Held
- 1954:Not Held
- 1955:Kkobe
- 1956:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1957: Nyonyi Nyange
- 1958: Ngeye
- 1959: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1960: Ffumbe
- 1961: Bbalangira and Kkobe
- 1962: Nkima
- 1963: Not Held
- 1964: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1965: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1987: Ngabi Nsamba
- 1988: Lugave
- 1989: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1990: Lugave
- 1991: Ngeye
- 1992: Ngeye
- 1993: Nkima
- 1994: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1995: Lugave
- 1996: Mpindi
- 1997: Nnyonyi
- 1998: Lugave
- 1999: Lugave
- 2000: Mpologoma
- 2001: Ngo
- 2002: Mpologoma
- 2003: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2004:Lugave
- 2005: Ffumbe
- 2006: Mpindi
- 2007: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2008: Kkobe
- 2009: Ffumbe
- 2010: Nte
- 2011: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2012: Ngeye
- 2013: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2014: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2015: Mbogo
- 2016: Nte
- 2017: Nte
- 2018: Nkima
- 2019: Mbogo
- 2020: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)
- 2021: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)
- 2022: Ndiga