Overview: The five winners from the respective games will be joined by the two best losers at the round of 32 stage.

Bika Football 2023 (Preliminary Stage – Round 2):

Tuesday, 6th June:

Njovu Vs Nakisinge – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (2 PM)

Obutiko Vs Mazzi Ga Kisasi – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (4 PM)

Embwa Vs Nnyonyi Nnyange – Kawanda S.S playground (4 PM)

Nkejje Vs Nvuma – Buddo S.S playground (4 PM)

Nnyonyi Ndisa Vs Nkima – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium (Wakisha) – 4 PM

The organizing committee of the 2023 Bika Bya Baganda football competition has confirmed the different fixtures for the second preliminary round.

Five matches will be played at four different venues on Tuesday, 6th June 2023.

The Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium will host a double header.

Njovu who overcame Ntula 5-2 in the first round will take on Nnyonyi Nakisinge in the early kick off at 2 PM.

Nnyonyi Nakisinge had a walk over Enjobe clan.

Nnyonyi Nyange Clan that started against Mpeewo clan

For the second match on the same day, Obutiko will take on Mazzi Ga Kisasi at 4 PM.

At the Kawanda Secondary School playground, Embwa faces Nnyonyi Nnyange at 4 PM.

During the first round, Embwa came top 2-0 over Ntalaganya whilst Nnyonyi Nnyange ejected Empeewo 2-1.

In the other contest, Nkejje will play Nvuma at the Buddo S.S playground (4 PM).

Nkejje needed a 5-4 post match penalty win over Nvubu after a 2-all stalemate in normal time.

Meanwhile, Nnyonyi Ndisa faces Nkima – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium (Wakisha) – 4 PM.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II greets Nkima players before the official opening game this year

Nnyonyi Ndisa progressed 2-0 over Kayozi with Nicholas Ssenyonga and Arafat Muyanja both scoring penalties.

Nkima clan has lost the official opening match 1-3 to Ngabi Nsamba at Wankulukuku stadium.

All First Preliminary Round Results:

Enjovu 5-2 Enkula

Enkula Obutiko 5-2 Ensuma

Ensuma Mpeewo 1-2 Nnyonyi Nyange

Nnyonyi Nyange Ntalaganya 0-2 Mbwa

Mbwa Nvubu 2 (4) – 2 (5 ) Nkejje

) Nkejje Nvuma 5-1 Kkibe

Kkibe Nyonyi Ndisa 2-1 Kayozi

Kayozi Enjobe Vs Nakinsige (Not played after Enjobe skips match)

Enkusu Vs Mazzi ga Kisasi (Not played after Enkusu skipped match)

BIKA All Winners since inception:

1950 :Mbogo

:Mbogo 1951: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 1952: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1953: Not Held

Not Held 1954 :Not Held

:Not Held 1955 :Kkobe

:Kkobe 1956 :Mmamba Gabunga

:Mmamba Gabunga 1957 : Nyonyi Nyange

: Nyonyi Nyange 1958 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 1959 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1960 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 1961 : Bbalangira and Kkobe

: Bbalangira and Kkobe 1962 : Nkima

: Nkima 1963 : Not Held

: Not Held 1964: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1965 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1987: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 1988 : Lugave

: Lugave 1989: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1990 : Lugave

: Lugave 1991 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 1992: Ngeye

Ngeye 1993 : Nkima

: Nkima 1994 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1995 : Lugave

: Lugave 1996 : Mpindi

: Mpindi 1997 : Nnyonyi

: Nnyonyi 1998 : Lugave

: Lugave 1999: Lugave

Lugave 2000 : Mpologoma

: Mpologoma 2001 : Ngo

: Ngo 2002 : Mpologoma

: Mpologoma 2003 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2004 :Lugave

:Lugave 2005 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 2006 : Mpindi

: Mpindi 2007 : Ngabi Nsamba

: Ngabi Nsamba 2008 : Kkobe

: Kkobe 2009 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 2010 : Nte

: Nte 2011 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2012 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 2013: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 2014 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2015 : Mbogo

: Mbogo 2016 : Nte

: Nte 2017 : Nte

: Nte 2018 : Nkima

: Nkima 2019: Mbogo

Mbogo 2020: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)

Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic) 2021 : Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)

: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic) 2022: Ndiga