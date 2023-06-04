In Lugogo

Morning Game

Aziz Damani v Olila

Aziz Damani 35/1

Olila 36/3

Olila won by 7 wickets

Afternoon Game:

Aziz Damani v Olila

Aziz Damani 108/7

Olila 108/6

Olila won by 17 runs (super over)

In Entebbe

Morning Game

Wanderers v Tornado Bee

Wanderers 60/0

Tornado Bee 16/4

Wanderers won by 44 runs

Afternoon Game

Wanderers v Tornado Bee

Tornado Bee 29/9

Wanderers 30/0

Wanderers won by 10 wickets

In Jinja

Jinja SSS v Soroti City

Morning Game

Soroti City 106/8

Jinja SSS 105/8

Soroti City won by 1 run

Afternoon Game

Soroti City 137/4

Soroti City 70 all out

Soroti City won by 67 runs

Aziz Damani’s chances of defending their title went up in smokes after losing their double against the youthful Olila CC.

Olila Cricket Club is full of students who are no strangers to success after winning the girls’ school cricket week title for the last three years.

Their two wins were a big favour for their city rivals Soroti City who ensured they took care of business in Jinja against Jinja SSS to cruise past Damani and claim the top spot.

The two games today had all the drama with the 6-over encounter only decided on the final ball as a misfield by Damani by two runs required off the final ball helped Olila to a seven-wicket win.

In the afternoon Patricia Malemikia (23) rescued Damani’s innings when they seemed to be in a desperate situation to post a respectable 108/7 in their 20 overs.

However, the show was only getting started as Anyait Lorna (34) and Jimia Mohammad (30) both of whom have been selected to be part of the Victoria Pearls team to Kwibuka combined for an opening stand of 54.

The team contributions tied the match and the super over was bossed by the students who scored 20 in their one over with Damani only managing 3 in reply.

Soroti City took care of business in Jinja winning easily by 67 runs in the afternoon against Jinja SSS but nearly made a mess in the morning game winning by the barest of margins a single run win.

Phiona Khulume (79) was dominant with the bat in hand in the big afternoon and she had Sandra Achao (21) for company.

Janet Mbabazi (46) showed a lot of experience in the morning to help Soroti post a great total but a resilient Jinja SSS stayed in the game till the final wicket as the visitors won by a single run.

The wins take Soroti City to the summit four points ahead of Aziz Damani and with the games running out fast, Soroti City might have done enough to clinch the title.

Wanderers dominated Tornado Bee in Entebbe, winning both games without breaking a sweat and the two wins move them up to 4th in the table.