Bika Football 2023 (Preliminary Stage – Round 2):

Obutiko 1(4) – 1 (3) Mazzi Ga Kisasi

Mazzi Ga Kisasi Embwa 2-0 Nnyonyi Nnyange

Nnyonyi Nnyange Nkejje 0-1 Nvuma

Nvuma Nnyonyi Ndisa 2-3 Nkima

Nkima Njovu 1-0 Nnyonyi Nakisinge

Obutiko (Mushroom) clan overcame Mazzi Ga Kisasi 4-2 in post-match penalties to progress to the round of 32 at the 2023 Bika football championship.

Normal time in this contest had ended 1-all at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium also watched by the Buganda Kingdom minister of sports, leisure and recreation Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu.

Buganda Kingdom sports, leisure and recreation minister Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu (second left) watching the Obutiko against Mazzi Ga Kisassi game

Mark Kabuusu gave Obutiko the lead in the second half with Gerald Ssekabira replying for Mazzi Ga Kisasi late in the second half to push the game into spot kicks.

Obutiko goalkeeper Musa Kyazze saved one kick and the other was blasted over as Edrine Kagende, Emma Lulanga, Lumagu Kawere and Jairu Zimula scored their respective kicks.

Obutiko had beaten Nsuma 5-2 during the preliminary first round.

At the Kawanda Secondary School playground, Embwa ejected Nnyonyi Nnyange 2-0 with Paul Kisolo scoring a brace.

Davis Kasirye was on target for Nvuma in their 1-0 win over Nkejje at Buddo Secondary School playground.

Nkima recovered from a goal down to beat Nnyonyi Ndisa 3-2 at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium (Wakisha).

Kennedy Ssewankambo, Najib Ssali and Amuli Waddimba were on target for Nkima.

Arafat Muyanja and Nicholas Ssenyonjo got Nnyonyi Ndisa’s two goals.

The early kick-off at Wankulukuku witnessed Njovu (Elephant) overcome Nnyonyi Nakisinge 1-0 with Uthuman Kikomeko on target.

Seven teams will qualify from qualify from the second preliminary round to the stage of 32 that kicks off on 14th June 2023.

All First Preliminary Round Results:

Enjovu 5-2 Enkula

Enkula Obutiko 5-2 Ensuma

Ensuma Mpeewo 1-2 Nnyonyi Nyange

Nnyonyi Nyange Ntalaganya 0-2 Mbwa

Mbwa Nvubu 2 (4) – 2 (5 ) Nkejje

) Nkejje Nvuma 5-1 Kkibe

Kkibe Nyonyi Ndisa 2-1 Kayozi

Kayozi Enjobe Vs Nakinsige (Not played after Enjobe skips match)

Enkusu Vs Mazzi ga Kisasi (Not played after Enkusu skipped match)