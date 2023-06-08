Busoga United attacking midfielder Laban Tibita is nearing to complete a transfer to URA FC on a three year employment contract.

Tibita had a thrilling 2022/23 Uganda Premier League campaign scoring seven goals and gathering three assists.

Among the 28 games played by Busoga in the league, he played 27, starting 25 and coming off the bench twice hence accumulating 2249 minutes which proves how a reliable player he is.

He was pivotal in the race to ensure that Busoga finish 12th on the log with 28 points, two away from the red zone.

The midfielder’s show has been tremendous attracting a number of clubs in and outside the country but reports indicate he is close to completing a deal to join the tax collectors.

A source close to the player revealed that if the deal materialises then the player will be bagging more that UGX 20 million as sign fee and a good salary far from want he was earning at the Jinja based side.

The deal that started in January faced stiff competition from Wakiso Giants, BUL FC and KCCA FC but the latest updates indicate URA are soon sealing it off.

URA had a blurry season finishing fifth on the table with 42 points.

The Tax Collectors will seek to empower their squad ahead of the coming season.

They have already started the reshuffle that saw the management bid farewell to Ronald Kigongo who served the club for the last seven years.