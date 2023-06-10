Uganda Martyrs Lubaga Women Football Club are the winners of the 2023 FUFA Women’s Cup after defeating She Maroons in the final.

In the game played on Saturday at Bishop Maraka College Playground in Kumi district, the Kiddawalime Girls earned a 1-0 win to claim the trophy.

Uganda Martyrs’ captain Catherine Nagadya was the heroine for her side when she scored the only goal of the game.

This is the first-ever title for Uganda Martyrs Lubaga who have been in existence since 2016.

The decisive moment came in the 78th minute when Nagadya found the breakthrough and the goal was enough to lead her team to glory.

Uganda Martyrs become the fourth team to win the FUFA Women’s Cup following Olila High School (2017), UCU Lady Cardinals (2018) and Makerere University WFC (2019).

It should be noted that the 2020, 2021 and 2022 editions were not held due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Individual Awards

Top Scorer – Anita Babirye (She Maroons) – 3 Goals

Most Valuable Player – Catherine Nagadya (Uganda Martyrs Lubaga WFC)

Best Goalkeeper – Sharon Norah Kaidu (Uganda Martyrs Lubaga WFC)

Fair Play Award – She Maroons FC