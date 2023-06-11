Overview: Akram Muzanyi scored eight goals to his name as Busiro Ssaza won their first ever Buganda Masaza cup football championship.

Busiro Property Consultants Uganda Limited officially handed the certificate of land title to Busiro Ssaza football team sharp shooter Akram Muzanyi.

The land which measures 50 X 100 feet is found in Kakiri Town Council, Wakiso district.

This was part of the fulfilment of the pledge for the top scorer in the 2022 Buganda Masaza football season.

Akram Muzanyi signs on the binding documentations

Muzanyi scored eight goals to his name as Busiro Ssaza won their first ever Buganda Masaza cup football championship.

Salongo Joseph Ssekanjjanko, the director of Busiro Property Consults Uganda Limited officially handed over the documents to Muzanyi for scoring.

“We need Busiro Ssaza and Buganda Kingdom on top. The pledge was done to motivate the players in Busiro deliver to their level best and also help the team perform well” Salongo Ssekanjjanko stated.

Akram Muzanyi (middle) with his documentations

The player who also played at Bulemeezi in the 2021 season is licensed at Eastern Uganda based Mbale Heroes Football Club who are yet to play Bukedea Football Club in the race for the FUFA Big League slot.

“I am humbled for this offer. Footballers maneuver through a lot of challenges. We want to maintain the number one status quo as defending champions of the tournament” an excited Muzanyi stated.

Akram Muzanyi (second from left) receives the land certificate

Busiro is in Muganzirwazza group alongside the record five time champions Ggomba, three time winners Mawokota, Mawogola, Kabula and islandes Ssese.

On Saturday, 24th June 2023, Busiro will play Mawokota during the official opening match of the tournament to be graced by His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners:

2022 – Busiro

2021 – Buddu

2020 – Gomba

2019 – Bulemeezi

2018 – Singo

2017 – Gomba

2016 – Buddu

2015 – Singo

2014 – Gomba

2013 – Mawokota

2012 – Bulemeezi

2011 – Buluuli

2010 – Not Held

2009 – Gomba

2008 – Kyadondo

2007 – Mawokota

2006 – Kooki

2005 – Mawokota

2004 – Gomba

Busiro Property Consult and Busiro Ssaza officials after handing over the land title Akram Muzanyi