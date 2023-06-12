Overview: Idd Bukenya is the last-born child in the family of four (the only boy with three sisters).

On 29th June 2023, Idd Bukenya will officially retire from the beautiful game as an active player.

To sign off officially, the 43-year-old winger will have a testimonial match between Bwera Super Stars and Kasese Super Stars at the Kyabolokya playground in Kasese.

It is at the Kyabolokya playground, the career of Bukenya was born, aged 13 years old at Bwera Boys football club.

His father was Haruna Zubairi Lukambwe and the mother, Hadija Timbita.

Idd Bukenya

Football career:

Bukenya’s football career started at Bwera Boys. He played for a number of clubs as Pepsi, Karambi, Rwenzori Lions, Kyuma Kyaire, Mpondwe Villa, Kasese Town Council, Kasese Cobalt Company Limited (KCCL), Sun City, Kasese Youth, CDTS, K-Milan, Katwe Bata Bullets, Mbarara United and Masindi based VCC.

He ventured into semi-professional football in the Democratic Republic of Congo for Kasindi Sports Club, Bana Mayi (Kyavinyange), AS Nyuki (Butembo) and Capaco Sports Club.

Idd Bukenya

Coaching career:

Bukenya holds a FUFA Beginners’ coach license and has coached a number of schools as Bwera Secondary School, Karambi S.S and Kagando School of Nursing.

He has also coached several clubs as Karambi Young, Pepsi, Bwera Boys, Mpondwe Villa, Rwenzori Province (second assistant) and lately Bwera Boys where he has been a coach-player.

Idd Bukenya with Scottish coach

Bukenya yearns to upgrade the coaching education so that he becomes a fully qualified tactician.

“I have served football for a long time as a player. Football got me many friends and opportunities. I am now ready to upgrade the coaching education” Bukenya says.

Detailed profile:

Full Names : Idd Bukenya

: Idd Bukenya Age : 43 years

: 43 years Date of Birth : Bwera, Kasese district

: Bwera, Kasese district Parents : Haruna Zubairi Lukambwe & Hadija Timbita

: Haruna Zubairi Lukambwe & Hadija Timbita Football debut : 13 years

: 13 years Clubs played for: Bwera Boys, Pepsi, Karambi, Rwenzori Lions, Kyuma Kyaire, Mpondwe Villa, Kasese Town Council, Kasese Cobalt Company Limited (KCCL), Sun City, Kasese Youth, CDTS, K-Milan, Katwe Bata Bullets, MbararaUnited, VCC Masindi, Kasindi Sports Club, Bana Mayi (Kyavinyange), AS Nyuki (Butembo), Capaco Sports Club

Bwera Boys, Pepsi, Karambi, Rwenzori Lions, Kyuma Kyaire, Mpondwe Villa, Kasese Town Council, Kasese Cobalt Company Limited (KCCL), Sun City, Kasese Youth, CDTS, K-Milan, Katwe Bata Bullets, MbararaUnited, VCC Masindi, Kasindi Sports Club, Bana Mayi (Kyavinyange), AS Nyuki (Butembo), Capaco Sports Club Schools coached : Bwera Secondary School, Karambi S.S, Kagando School of Nursing

: Bwera Secondary School, Karambi S.S, Kagando School of Nursing Clubs coached : Karambi Young, Pepsi, Bwera Boys, Mpondwe Villa, Rwenzori Province (second assistant)

: Karambi Young, Pepsi, Bwera Boys, Mpondwe Villa, Rwenzori Province (second assistant) Coaching Education: FUFA Beginners’ coach license