FUFA Women Super League Champions Kampala Queens have completed the signing of midfielder cum winger Shakirah Nyinagahirwa from Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC.

Nyinagahirwa joins the Queens of Soccer on a short-term loan agreement.

The club confirmed her acquisition on Tuesday evening on their social media platforms.

“Kampala Queens FC gladly announces that the club has agreed with Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC for the loan transfer of Shakirah Nyinagahirwa.” Reads part of the statement.

Nyinagahirwa, currently in camp with the Uganda U18 Women’s national team at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru was both the MVP and top scorer of the just concluded 2022/23 FUFA Women Super League.

Reliable sources confirm the deal will only see the player feature for Kampala Queens during the CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers slated for August.

It is also highly believed that Hadijah Nandago from Kawempe Muslim Ladies will as well join Kampala Queens.

The other players also touted to be on their way to Kampala Queens include Catherine Nagadya and Patience Nabulobi, both from Uganda Martyrs.

Fazila Ikwaput was the club’s first signing after the end of the season.

The Queens of Soccer have also parted ways with coach Hamza Lutalo and his assistant with reliable information indicating Brian Ssenyondo and Tonny Mawejje will take over as head and assistant coach respectively.