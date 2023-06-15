Matchday 6: Continent Cup T20-Africa

Game 11: Uganda vs Rwanda

Rwanda 85 all out

Uganda 87/3

Uganda won by 7 wickets

Cricket Cranes picked their fifth win at the Continent Cup T20 tournament in Nairobi after defeating Rwanda by seven wickets.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bowl first under chilly conditions at the Gymkhana. Henry Ssenyondo (4/7) was the pick of the bowlers for the Cricket Cranes who bundled out Rwanda for only 85.

In the chase, Roger Mukasa is loving batting at the Gymkhana as he got another start but failed to see through as he was the last wicket to fall for Uganda before Riazat Ali Shah (30) knocked off the balance to give Uganda the win with 63 balls remaining.

It was a quick victory for the Cricket Cranes who are searching for a place in the final of the Continent T20 Cup.

Cricket Cranes has the same number of points as the hosts Kenya. Uganda have now won five of their six round-robin games in Nairobi.

The boys take a break tomorrow and will be back in action on Saturday against hosts Kenya.