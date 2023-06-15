Overview: One of the key strategies that Kitara Football Club has embarked upon is assembling a formidable technical and playing squad.

Kitara Football Club president Deo Kasozi has underlined their mission at hand prior to the long-anticipated kick-off of the 2023-2024 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season.

Kasozi targets a top five finish as the club christened as “The Royals” once again return to topflight football after being relegated at the end of the 2021-2022 season.

Kitara Football Club’s target this season is to finish among the top five by the end of the season. This is a realistic and achievable mission at hand that we have set ourselves to aim at. Of course, this has to come with playing beautiful attractive football. Deo Kasozi, president Kitara Football Club

Deo Kasozi hands over the Kitara jersey to head coach Brian Ssenyondo (right)

One of the key strategies that the club has embarked upon is assembling a formidable technical and playing squad.

The technical docket will be headed by Ssenyondo who was officially unveiled at Grand Imperial Hotel in Kampala on Wednesday, 14th June 2023.

Kasozi warmly welcomed Brian Ssenyondo as head coach on a two-year tenure and promised him the best working environment to deliver the goods home.

Kitara Football Club is excited to announce the arrival of Brian Ssenyondo as our head coach for a term of two years. He was the successful person from the list of coaches we interfaced. He rhymes well with the club’s philosophy of free-flowing football. Brian (Ssenyondo) is expected to name his back-room staff and we shall give him all the support needed. Deo Kasozi, president Kitara Football Club

Brian Ssenyondo happily shows off the Kitara Football Club jersey during the unveiling ceremony at Grand Imperial Hotel, Kampala

Ssenyondo is expected to assemble his entire backroom staff and will recommend the signing of some players.

The CAF “B” certified coach signed a two-year employment contract (subject to be renewable upon great results).

He vowed to play attractive and purposeful brand of football.

“It is a big honour to be at Kitara Football Club. I will give my best to see that the club is elevated to the highest level with the best brand of football, well-built and offensive minded” the 30-year-old coach stated.

Kitara FC is Ssenyondo’s third top tier side that he is managing following earlier stints at Mbarara City and lately army side, Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Football clubs.

Ssenyondo is a former FUFA delegate before he crossed the line from football politics to full coaching.

He was also a director in the defunct Synergy Football Club that was based in Masaka city before being disposed off.

For starters, Kitara FC won the 2022-2023 FUFA Big League trophy under legend Sam Ssimbwa, thus being among the three promoted clubs alongside Mbarara city and NEC Football clubs.

The new season (2023-2024) is expected to kick-off tentatively in mid-August 2023.

