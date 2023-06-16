Uganda Cricket Association was voted the winner of the ICC Digital Engagement Award after beating Kuwait, Canada, PNG and Estonia to the Global Award.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) made the announcement last evening for the winners of the Global Development Awards for 2022.

The Digital Engagement Award was for the digital campaign to promote the U-19 boys who qualified for the 2022 World Cup in the West Indies.

The #Cheer4BabyCricketCranes themed campaign was designed to engage all Ugandans to rally behind the youngsters at the World Cup. The campaign involved messages of encouragement from influential sports personalities in Uganda that included Uganda Cranes Captain Dennis Onyango, U-20 Crested Cranes Captain Fauzia Najjembe and KCCA prodigy Alan Okello.

The countdown to the World Cup involved cricket lovers and followers and was open to anyone as they got to feature on the UCA socials media pages with their message. The engagement helped grow the following of the game in Uganda.

The U-19 boys matched this vibe with three wins at the World Cup and finished 13th out of 16 nations. This was Uganda’s highest-ever performance at the global junior showpiece.