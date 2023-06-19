Overview: The annual NSSF Kampala Hash run has garnered more steam with more partners and sponsors joining for the 2nd July 2023 charity event. The official kts distribution also commenced on Monday, 19th June.

Competition: NSSF Kampala Hash Run

NSSF Kampala Hash Run Date: Sunday, 2 nd July 2023

Sunday, 2 July 2023 Start & Finish: Kololo Ceremonial Independence Grounds, Kampala

Kololo Ceremonial Independence Grounds, Kampala Total Distance: 21 KM

The annual NSSF Kampala Hash run has garnered more steam with more partners and sponsors joining for the 2nd July 2023 charity event.

The official distribution of the running kits also commenced on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Fenon Records, StarTimes, Padre Pio Insurance Brokers, Stanbic Bank, Crown Beverages Limited (AquaFina), Fireworks Uganda, Capital FM, SMS Construction, ICEA Lion Insurance and Klan Logistics have all joined this worthy-while cause.

These join earlier organizations as Housing Finance, Next Media Group, Umeme Limited, New Vision, Absa Bank Uganda and Prudential Uganda joined hands with the headline sponsors NSSF Uganda.

The main purpose of this run is aimed at mobilising funds to improve learning conditions in public primary schools through refurbishment, sanitation, and provision of digital labs.

The vibe is right: NSSF Ag. Managing Director Patrick Ayota enjoys a light moment with partners

Over the years, the Fund has endeavoured to be a responsible corporate citizen, by supporting underprivileged communities. We do this by focusing our interventions on 4 themes – Health, Education, Youth, and the Underprivileged groups, as provided for in our Corporate Social Responsibility Policy. Our interventions have contributed to solving some of the challenges sections of our communities face and inspired other corporate institutions to contribute, either in partnership with the Fund or on their own. I am therefore excited to announce our next major intervention in the Education Sector, through the NSSF Kampala Hills Run, our flagship Charity Run to mobilise funds to improve public schools through refurbishment, improvement of sanitation and provision of digital labs.”Ayota noted. Patrik Ayota, NSSF Ag. Managing Director

Patrick Ayota, Ag. Managing Director NSSF Uganda

The NSSF Kampala Hills run returns after a two-year hiatus, mainly due to COVID-19.

It will take place on Sunday, 2nd July 2023 at Kololo Independence Grounds.

It will traverse selected hills of Kampala, covering 21km. The traditional 7 Kampala city hills of Rubaga, Kibuli, Namirembe, Old Kampala, Nakasero, Mengo and Kololo will all be covered by the runners.

The Uganda Athletics Federation, the technical partner for the Run, will map the route and undertake all necessary verification to ensure that it is safe for all the runners.

At least Ushs 1 billion is expected to be raised to support the interventions in 10 public primary schools across the country.

Crown Beverages Limited through the Aqua Fina brand present their dummy cheque

I, therefore, call upon all well-meaning Ugandans to join us in this noble cause as individuals, groups, or corporate institutions to inspire the next doctor, teacher, pilot, lawyer, or minister. I am also glad to report that funds raised in the past editions were used to refurbish 60 classroom blocks and improve sanitation in 13 primary schools in Kampala under our partner KCCA, Soroti, Kisoro, and Otuke districts, benefitting over 15,000 pupils every school day. These interventions have led to a 12% increase in student enrollment at the beneficiary schools, and a 10% reduction in dropouts in the beneficiary schools. Patrick Ayota, NSSF Ag. Managing Director

StarTmes CEO Uganda Aldrine Nsubuga (second left) hands over the 34,000,000 dummy cheque to NSSF Ag Managing Director Patrick Ayota

Registration for this run is on through the nssfug.org/nssfrun and at selected housing finance outlets.

Individual participants can also register and obtain a kit at Ushs 25,000 by dialing *217*277# on Airtel or MTN networks.

A number of centres have been revealed where the people can collect their kits to avoid the last minute rush.

These include NSSF Acacia Mall, NSSF Workers’ House, NSSF Village Mall, NSSF Imperial Mall, Housing Finance Uganda, Kololo; HFB NSSF Kampala Road and HFB Garden City.

Kits collection centres:

NSSF Acacia Mall

NSSF Workers’ House

NSSF Village Mall

NSSF Imperial Mall

Housing Finance Uganda, Kololo

HFB NSSF Kampala Road

HFB Garden City