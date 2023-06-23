The Nile Special Sevens Series 2023 kicks off in a week’s time. Ten core teams will compete in the twenty-second edition of the Uganda Rugby Sevens Series over seven rounds.

Here are seven tips on how fans can enjoy the final tournament of the 2022-23 season:

Explore Uganda by touring the host regions

Each of the seven circuits will be hosted in a unique region that has a great deal to offer for you to explore Uganda’s beauty and experience our country’s diversity. This is a sure way for you and your friends to enjoy the full Sevens Series package.

Watch the sunset over River Nile in Jinja. Eat a local dish in a Kitgum restaurant. Hike the gentle hills of Fort Portal. Party like a Pirate at Kings Park. Take photos with Tororo Rock in the background.

Choose the most convenient day for you to enjoy Sevens

For the locals in the host regions, clear your entire weekend when the Sevens Series will be in town. For those who have to travel, there is need to plan your itinerary so that you do not compromise your work and home schedule.

We recommend that you use Day One (pools round) to travel and explore the host region and reserve Day Two (knockout round) for rugby and the journey back.

But regardless, locally-based or travelling, worry not. The circuits will be broadcast for you to watch from anywhere in the world.

Pick outfits for comfort

Light breathable outfits are highly recommended since Sevens rugby is played all day under clear sunny weather. Add a bucket hat and polarised sunglasses to shield your face and eyes from the sun. Do not forget to match your replica jersey with some short shorts.

However, Uganda’s weather can be unpredictable sometimes. So please carry warm clothes along, just in case.

Carry some snacks

In addition to the meals and drinks provided at the host venue by the designated service providers, a snack will come in handy. Please save space for an energy bar, chocolate, lollipops and gum in your bag.

Remember to stay hydrated.

Get the best seat

The best seat is one where you have a clear view of the pitch but still remain close enough to all the service stations. But from experience, if permitted, find space behind the try area on the end away from the players’ camp and warm-up zone. Watching players run towards you will feel like being in a 3D cinema.

Follow some players & teams

We know you probably already have favourite players and teams you support. But they will be on the pitch for not more than six out of forty-eight matches spread over two days. So, we have suggestions for who to watch during the rest of the time.

Some teams have good storylines to follow; defending champions Hippos, Heathens who have not won the title since 2013, and Rhinos who just got promoted. Other teams are simply entertaining to watch; Buffaloes, Mongers, and Rams. And finally, trust that some exciting talent will spring from one of those non-core invitational teams.

Now, let’s get ready for Jinja on the first weekend of July.