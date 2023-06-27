Jinja Hippos Rugby Club will host the first circuit of the 2023 Nile Special Sevens Series at Damwaters Rugby Club from July 1-2.

The current title holders have promised an exciting opening event dubbed “Stone City 7s” which will showcase their team and their city.

Jinja City is blessed with a wide range of tourism and hospitality activities and experiences for all those that travel to the scenic region. These include adventure activities and sightseeing on River Nile and visiting historic sites spread across the city.

“We are determined to show our city as a vibrant hub of tourism and hospitality, and we believe that the Stone City 7s will be the perfect platform for that,” said Hippos general secretary, William Mwijuka.

In addition to the natural beauty Jinja has to offer, Hippos expect the teams to put up an entertaining display in the two-day event. Sixteen men’s teams and six women’s teams will compete in the first of seven circuits this year.

“We expect the tournament to be highly competitive, with all teams vying for the title.”

The 2023 series was officially launched today afternoon at Damwaters Rugby Club, and the pools for the Stone City 7s were drawn.