Former Uganda Cranes striker Brian Umony has held talks with KCCA management over a possibility of deputizing Sakka Mpiima on the Junior Team [Pulse Sports]

Denis Iguma is among the players whose contracts will not be renewed according to reliable sources from KCCA FC.

Mbarara City are persuading midfielder Ivan Eyamu to rejoin the club after he confirmed departure from Arua Hill [Sports Nation]

Premier League midfielder of the season nominee Lawrence Bukenya has been handed a new contract at Wakiso Giants. He has been a subject of interest from several clubs including KCCA and Kitara

Nigerian Innocent Maduka is on the Maroons FC wanted list. He is currently a free agent after running down his contract at Arua Hill [Sports Nation]

Premier League reigning champions Vipers could enter the race for attacking midfielder Allan Okello who is contract with Algeria’s AC Paradou. He spent last season on loan at Lugogo and KCCA would want to keep him.

Ibrahim Kiirya has trashed reports linking him to Rwanda’s Kiyovu after reports emerged he was meant to deputize Petros Koukouras at Villa where the two had a working relationship [Sports Nation]