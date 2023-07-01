Less than a month after helping Gor Mahia lift a 20th league title in Kenya, Shafik Kagimu leaves the club and is linked with a move to North Macedonian side FK Rabotnicki [Pulse Sports]

Former Uganda U-17 and U-20 international is a subject of interest from Italian Serie A US Salernitana who have invited him for trials. He currently plays for Unione Sportiva Lucera Calcio that competes in sixth-division championships, Promozion. [Pulse Sports]

Exciting central midfielder Ronald Ssekiganda who missed the whole of last season through injury has signed a new contract with SC Villa that will keep him at the club for at least the next two years [Swift Sports]

SC Villa and Uganda Cranes centre back Gift Fred has attracted interest from Ethiopian giants St. George. The Jogoos also want to keep him and talks over a new contract are ongoing [Pulse Sports]