Raoul Kayembe Lukusa has been appointed the new assistant coach to Alex Isabirye at Vipers SC for at least the next two years.

The DR Congo national returns to Uganda for the first time in a long time having been in the country as a player in the in the early 2000s.

The big man, now 51 played for Mbarara United, Kinyara and giants KCCA during a time when Congolese nationals flocked the Uganda top tier league.

“Kayembe is expected to boost the Alex Isabirye-led technical bench with his wealth of knowledge of the game on the African continent as the Venoms seek to become a powerhouse,” Vipers said in statement.

According to the club website, Lukusa boasts of considerable coaching experience across the DRC, which dates back to 2005 – 18 years ago.

He was coach of Butembo from 2005-2007, went to FC Mwanganza de Beni in 2008, Beni Sports in the era of 2013-2014 and AS Kabasha de Goma in the DRC.

From 2014 to 2015, Kayembe had a coaching role at AS Dauphin Noir de Goma before becoming the assistant coach there from 2016 to 2018.

From then on, he’s had coaching roles at AC Capaco de Beni (2018-2019), FC Etoile de Kivu (2019-2020), returned to AS Dauphin Noir in 2020, before joining AS Bantou de Mbuji Mayi for his most recent job.

Vipers are preparing for a crunch campaign where they will aim to defend both the league and Uganda Cup and as well perform better in the Caf Champions League.