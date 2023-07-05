Overview: The NCS General Secretary Dr Ogwel had a rich presentation of the budget implementation matrix as he revealed the different financial quotas available to the sports federations / associations this financial year.

The Copper Chimney restaurant at the Lugogo Sports Complex found on the premises of the National Council of Sports (NCS) has of late become a safe haven of bridging ideas from sports leaders.

Once again the national sports forum for the different sports federations and associations was convened at the Copper Chimney on Tuesday, 4th July 2023.

This came months after the previous meeting convened on 3rd January 2023 at the same venue.

Hon Peter Ogwang addresses the sports leaders | Credit: David Isabirye

In here, the sports leaders freely expressed their hearts out with brave, practical and fearless submissions meant to drive the federations/ associations forward.

The forum was graced by the chairperson, also the minister of state for education and sports (sports) Hon. Peter Ogwang, National Council of Sports leadership led by the chairman Ambrose Tashobya, General Secretary Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel, the commissioner Physical Education and Sports in the Ministry of Education and Sports Rev. Canon Duncans Mugumya among others.

Motorsport Uganda officials during the sports forum

Minister Ogwang hinted on the upcoming infrastructural development plan of Mandela National Stadium Namboole that is intended to transform the facility into a sports city (center).

“We want to transform Mandela National Stadium Namboole into a sports city with the different out-door games as Football, Rugby, Tennis, Athletics, Volleyball and a number of indoor gams like Netball, Squash and others. There are plans to develop a state of the art indoor arena at the current Lugogo facility” Ogwang noted.

Hon. Ogwang cautioned the different sports leaders to remain focused and front the right ethics at all times.

Ambrose Tashoya with his speech

Tashobya, the chairman NCS urged the leaders to remain transparent and accountable at all times in the daily jurisdiction of their work chores.

“There is need to remain transparent and accountable, serve the sports sub sector with one heart” Tashobya urged.

Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel with his speech

The NCS General Secretary Dr Ogwel had a rich presentation of the budget implementation matrix as he revealed the different quotas available to the sports federations / associations.

“Here is the budget Implementation matrix as decided by the Government. Let us avoid fraud as we administer our chores. Let the federations makes best use of the money given to them with the balance presented back to the national consolidated fund” Dr Ogwel noted.

He also hinted on the Talent identification matrix, the national spread of sports federation up to 75% across the different districts of Uganda, embracing the digital transformation, Revenue contribution to Government and tourism boost to the country.

Dr Ogwel noted that Government resolved to extend financial support to clubs that represent the country for the different international events.

Edgar Watson, FUFA Ceo with his submission | Credit: John Batanudde

Edgar Watson, CEO Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) requested for experts from NCS to guide upon the operations of the different federations and associations.

“I humbly request NCS to send us experts to guide upon the operations of the federations. Sport is a unique sector that needs special handling. FUFA has been castigated to take a lot of money from NCS. Infact, we need more and more funding” Watson noted.

Samuel Mahaba Muwonge, president Uganda Cycling Federation

Jackson Were, the Vice President Uganda Golf Union (UGU) saluted the forum and lauded NCS for the funding of the national junior team at the Toyota junior world cup in Japan.

Uganda Athletics Federation president Dominic Otuchet saluted the forum, a learning platform for the sports leaders.

“A lot has been learnt from the forum particularly from presentation of Dr Ogwel. We as leaders need to implement most of the things attained here” Otuchet noted.

Uganda Deaf Sport Association president communicated via a sign language specialist | Credit: John Batanudde

Association of University Sports of Uganda president Peninah Kabenge Aligawesa called for general place where all sports federation and associations offices can be located, just like in Ethiopia.

Kabenge also donated netballs to the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF).

Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) vice president and president of Uganda Swimming Federation Moses Mwase committed to work with all their members.

“This is a pre-Olympic year as we prepare for Paris 2024 Games, a qualification path-way to the games. As UOC, we remain fully supportive and will encourage our members to oblige to the regulations. We are committed to continue working with Government” Mwase remarked.

Guntar Lungar, a special advisor to the minister of education and sports presented about Taxonomy for Uganda Pririty sports – Transparency and accountability, urging teamwork, creativity and diligence.

Hon. Ogwel then adjourned the meeting until the final quarter of the year in December 2023.