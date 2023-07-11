Overview: Kisoro is also a 16-year old student at St. Henry College Kitovu and skippered the team as they reached the finals of the USSSA games early this year.

There could be a change of a transfer strategy at URA given the club’s business in the market so far.

The four-time champions are known for signing tried and tested players over the years but they seem to have taken another direction.

At the moment, they have unveiled two youthful lads in striker Denis Kisiriko Luzige and midfielder John Kisoro.

Kisiriko joins the Tax Collectors from Edgars Youth Academy and is a student at Buddo SS where he has scored for fun.

The 16-year old was the 2022/23 Buganda Region FUFA Juniors League (U17) leading scorer while playing for Buddo Soccer Academy with 18 goals and also featured for his school during the USSSA football championship in Fort Portal City.

He features for Mawokota Ssaza in the ongoing Masaza Cup tournament and is a product of the KCCA Soccer Academy.

The combative midfielder is a joy to watch in the middle of the pack and scored a stunner in the Masaza Cup opening game against Busiro.

Both players have signed three year contracts and will hope to fight for starting berths with the experienced lads.