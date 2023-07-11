Match Day 5: Castle Lite Series

Game 5: Uganda v Namibia (1st 50 over match)

Uganda 127 all out

Namibia 128/0

Namibia won by 10 wickets

Cricket Cranes had to battle extremely cold weather and a very confident opponent as they faced Namibia in the first of two 50-over games on their tour.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bowl first, a stranger decision considering that they had batted first throughout the T20 series.

Captain Brian Masaba was given a promotion up the order but the move didn’t work out as he fell for a single-digit figure. Ronald Lutaaya (19) and Kenneth Waiswa (42) put in a grind in testing conditions until Lutaaya gave away his wicket after picking in a decent shift.

Alpesh Ramjani (23) worked hard with Waiswa but the run scoring was not easy against the spin of Pikkie Ya France (6/22) who ripped through the middle order.

The only other notable contributions were from Dinesh Nakrani (17) and Fred Achellam (14) with the Cricket Cranes only managing to put on 127 in 37.1 overs.

In the chase, the hosts were never troubled Fouche Shaun (48 not out) and Louwrens Rohan (76 not out) knocked off the requirement inside 26 overs as the Cricket Cranes suffered a heavy 10-wicket loss.

The batting for the Cricket Cranes was unavailable completely giving the bowlers no chance against a very strong batting lineup.

Cricket Cranes will be back in action on Thursday in their final game of the tour as they seek to find a win in the desert.